Conversation surrounding protests leads to third IBA Cardinal Award

Lakeshore PBS has been recognized for its efforts to engage in a live conversation with community leaders, political figures and law enforcement to discuss recent events related to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The Indiana Broadcasters Association has awarded Lakeshore PBS with its third annual Cardinal Community Service Award for its program Race and Justice: Here and Now, a one-hour live special hosted by Michael Puente, Northwest Indiana bureau reporter for WBEZ and host of Off Mic on Lakeshore Public Radio. Presenting a variety of perspectives, the conversation discussed the issues and deeply rooted problems that triggered local protests.

“We are thrilled that our work has been recognized with this prestigious award,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Our goal with Race and Justice: Here and Now was to have a dialogue in a safe environment to provide context for the issues permeating through our country today while exploring options for moving forward in our communities.”

Guests participating through Zoom included State Senator Lonnie Randolph, (D) East Chicago; Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, President and CEO, Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Inc.; Lorell Kilpatrick, Organizer of Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary; Frank Mrvan, 1st Congressional District Democratic Nominee; Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr., Senior Pastor of Trinity UCC-Gary and former Lake County Sheriff Roy Dominguez.

The live event took place on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 and aired live on Lakeshore PBS, Lakeshore Public Radio, and the station’s Facebook page. The community was encouraged to ask questions for the group through social media.

“To be recognized by our fellow Indiana Broadcasters is a great honor for our station and our team that worked so hard to make this effort happen,” Muhammad stated. “It validates our commitment and our efforts to serve our audience and provide opportunities to have a real impact in our communities.”

Lakeshore PBS has won the Cardinal Award the previous two years. Its first award was for the station’s series of town hall events in 2016 and 2017 titled Race, Justice, Community and Policing, the free public forums that explored the role of race in policing efforts across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Last year, Lakeshore PBS won for its work with the Legacy Foundation to produce a televised program and supporting online elements for On the Table, an engagement effort that brought together groups of community members to have a meal and conversation to discuss issues facing the region.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56 and online at lakeshorepbs.org. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.