Construction Scheduled To Begin On New Ramp Connecting Northbound Tri-State Tollway (I-294) To Northbound I-57

New ramp is part of the second phase of the I-294/I-57 Interchange Project

Construction of the new ramp to connect the northbound Tri-State Tollway (I-294) to northbound I-57 is scheduled to begin in April as work resumes to complete the second phase of the Tri-State Tollway (I-294)/I-57 Interchange Project.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place in advance to alert drivers to the construction work zone. Work to construct this ramp is expected to last two years.

“The Illinois Tollway promotes safety of both drivers and workers as we plan and implement roadway improvements,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez. “We will make every effort to minimize the impact of construction on our customers and ask drivers to please be patient and obey the work zone speed limits.”

Weather permitting, beginning the week of April 6, traffic on northbound I-294 will be reduced from four to three lanes so construction work for the new ramp can begin adjacent to northbound I-294. Traffic is scheduled to remain in this configuration through the end of the year.

On I-57 and 147th Street, lane closures and traffic shifts will also be put in place later this spring and summer to accommodate ramp construction.

This work is part of the second phase of the I-294/I-57 Interchange Project, which is building four new ramps to connect southbound I-57 to I-294 and 294 to northbound I-57. As part of this work, the I-57 median will be reconstructed and the I-57 mainline will be widened. This work also includes drainage improvements, erosion and sediment control, retaining wall and bridge construction.

Maps and construction information about the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) I-57 Interchange Project is available on the Tollway’s website at illinoistollway.com in the Projects section.

The $719 million I-294/I-57 Interchange Project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Tollway’s 15-year, $14 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future.

The new interchange is improving travel by providing customers with completed access between the two interstates. For the first time, the new I-294/I-57 Interchange provides motorists with access between I-294 and I-57, including a new interchange at 147th Street. The complete interchange will reduce congestion on local routes, enhance economic development and improve regional mobility. The all-electronic interstate-to-interstate connection better serves commuters and freight operators while opening access for local communities.

Work Zone Safety

Construction zone speed limits are in effect in all construction zones 24/7 and drivers should continue to watch for changing traffic patterns and use caution, especially when workers are present. On I-294, a 55 mph work zone speed limit is in effect throughout the construction season. On I-57, work zone speed limits will also be in effect throughout the construction season.

The Illinois Tollway reminds motorists that the “Move Over Law” requires motorists to change lanes or to slow down and proceed with caution when passing any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights activated. If you see flashing lights ahead, please move over or slow down.

Illinois State Police have zero tolerance for drivers speeding in work zones or failure to comply with the Move Over Law. The minimum penalty for speeding in a work zone is $250 with up to a $25,000 fine and a 14-year jail sentence for hitting a roadway worker. Penalties for failure to slow down or move over for a vehicle on the shoulder with flashing lights includes up to a $10,000 fine, 2-year suspension of driving privileges and jail time, in extreme cases.