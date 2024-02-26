Congresswoman Robin Kelly to host virtual taxpayer assistance session with IRS experts

Congresswoman Robin Kelly

Congresswoman Robin Kelly is set to host a Virtual IRS Information Session on Wednesday, March 6th at 5:30 PM, featuring specialists from the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS), an independent entity within the IRS dedicated to assisting taxpayers. The session aims to enlighten attendees on proper tax filing procedures, IRS tax return processing timelines, fraud prevention techniques, and how to navigate the IRS website effectively.

Interested participants are encouraged to RSVP to receive a Zoom link for the event. This initiative underscores Congresswoman Kelly’s commitment to providing valuable resources to her constituents and facilitating access to crucial tax information.

For any questions contact her office at (708) 679-0078.