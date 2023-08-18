Congresswoman Robin Kelly announces the loss of Dr. Nathaniel Horn, her husband of twenty years

On Friday, August 18, 2023, Dr. Nathaniel Horn, Congresswoman Robin Kelly’s husband of twenty years, passed away at the age of 68. Congresswoman Kelly issued the following statement:

“My husband was a remarkable man, He was a loving father, a compassionate husband, an incredible friend, and a great doctor that touched the lives of many people in a positive way.

“Whether he was “dad”, “grandpa”, or “Dr. Nate”, his impact on all those who knew him and loved him will never be forgotten.”

Dr. Nathaniel Horn is survived by wife, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, his two daughters, two step children and 2 grandchildren, with one on the way. The Congresswoman asks for privacy during this time. Funeral details are forthcoming.