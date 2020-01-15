Congresswoman Kelly helps acquire more than $153 million grant aid

Congresswoman Robin Kelly recently announced that more than $153 million in federal grants were awarded in 2019 to school districts and health care agencies within the 2nd Congressional District.

The 96 grants provided funding for a wide range of community-based programs, including health care services, head start programs, job training, substance abuse treatment, scholarships, and independent living options for people with disabilities.

The grants directly benefitted local area programs operated by Governors State University, Chicago State University, Kankakee School District 111, La Rabida Children’s Hospital, Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness and four other health care centers in underserved communities throughout the 2nd District.

“I’ve persistently advocated for the expansion of community health care centers because they effectively tackle health disparities,” Congresswoman Kelly said.

“Funding for health centers like Aunt Martha’s reduces barriers to delivering care by bringing care directly into the community. I’m proud that each of these 96 grants funds ground-level programs that are easily accessed and positively impact my constituents.”

The grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information about federal grant opportunities, visit Rep. Kelly’s website at www.robinkelly.house.gov and search under the category of “Resources.”