Congresswoman Kelly announces grant and protection for seniors

$477,00 in Federal Grants for Community Health Centers

On Wednesday, January 27, Congresswoman Robin Kelly announced that federal grants totaling $476,820 have been awarded to three community health centers on Chicago’s South Side and in the South Suburbs.

“During the pandemic and in normal times, our community health centers are on the frontline of healthcare,” Rep. Kelly said. “It is our hometown health centers that our most vulnerable neighbors rely on for preventative services, including the treatment of serious chronic health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. As a member of the Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus’ Health Braintrust, I’m working hard to provide more funding and resources for our community clinics.”

Community Health Centers awarded grants were:

Family Christian Health Center, $150,000

Chicago Family Health Center, $208,260

TCA Health Inc., $118,560

Family Christian Health Center will use its $150,000 hypertension care grant to purchase blue-tooth wireless blood pressure monitors for patients to use at home. These Self-Measured Blood Pressure (SMBP) devices will help patients monitor and better manage uncontrolled blood pressure in real time by connecting to Electronic Health Records (HER).Through the grant, patients will also receive pertinent health education, healthy tips, recipes and direct access to fresh fruits and vegetables that can be delivered to their homes.

“For years hypertension has been known as the silent killer, and if unchecked, could lead to heart disease, heart attack or strokes,” said Dr. Lisa Green, chief executive officer of Family Christian Center. “This grant will help get us one step closer to closing the gap. February is Black History Month and it is also American Heart Month, so the timing couldn’t be better. We’re so thankful to have Congresswoman Kelly’s support in our efforts for a healthier community.”

Bill seeks to protect seniors from COVID scam artists

Congresswoman Robin Kelly has reintroduced The Protecting Seniors From Emergency Scams Act (H.R. 446), legislation that directs the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to report to Congress on the number and types of scams targeting seniors during the coronavirus pandemic and make recommendations on how to prevent scams targeting seniors during the pandemic and future emergencies.

Congresswoman Kelly reintroduced the bipartisan legislation with Congressman Troy Balderson, (R-OH). Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) have reintroduced a companion bill (S.15) in the Senate.

“Our senior citizens have borne the brunt of this pandemic. Now, scammers are shamelessly targeting older Americans and preying on their COVID-19 fears,” Congresswoman Kelly said. “We have a moral obligation to stop these con artists by empowering seniors with facts and information while aggressively targeting criminals with all the resources available through the Federal Trade Commission.”

The Protecting Seniors From Emergency Scams Act directs the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to report to Congress on the number and types of scams targeting seniors during the coronavirus pandemic and make recommendations on how to prevent scams targeting seniors during the pandemic and future emergencies. The bill also directs the FTC to update its web portal with information on scams targeting seniors to allow consumers to search for scams by region and access contacts for law enforcement and adult protective service agencies. It also directs the FTC to work with media outlets and law enforcement agencies to distribute this information to seniors and their caregivers.

The FTC partners with groups to share information on scams, including AARP, Better Business Bureau, State Attorneys General’s offices, the Department of Justice, Congressional offices, and the National Association of Consumer Advocates.