Congressman Mrvan advances federal support for education and inclusive recreation projects

Rep. Frank Mrvan

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan continues his push to secure federal funding for impactful community projects in Northwest Indiana. From expanding educational opportunities for Hispanic students to improving recreational access for children and adults of all abilities, Mrvan is focused on initiatives that promote inclusivity and economic growth.

On September 26, 2024, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced a $3 million federal grant for Calumet College of St. Joseph through the Department of Education’s Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans (PPOHA) program. This funding, awarded over five years, will help launch Camino al Éxito: A GPS for Hispanic Student Success, a program aimed at improving opportunities for Hispanic and low-income students pursuing graduate education.

The initiative will connect students to post-graduation pathways by coordinating support for preparation, enrollment, and academic success. Mrvan praised the college’s leadership for securing the grant and emphasized its role in fostering education for all students in Northwest Indiana.

“Congratulations to all the leaders of Calumet College of St. Joseph for successfully securing this vital federal funding to expand educational opportunities for Hispanic students in our region,” Mrvan said. “I look forward to building on this initiative to ensure that everyone in Northwest Indiana has the opportunity to obtain the education they seek to thrive in our regional economy.”

Calumet College President Dr. Amy McCormack expressed excitement about the grant’s potential to elevate the institution’s graduate programs. “With support from the Department of Education, we can offer additional services to ensure our graduate students get individualized support to succeed,” McCormack said. She also revealed plans to explore the feasibility of launching the college’s first doctoral program.

Just days later, on September 30, 2024, Congressman Mrvan participated in a press conference for another transformative project—the Fedder’s Alley All-Inclusive Playground and Fitness Park in Michigan City. The project, designed to be fully accessible to individuals of all ages and abilities, has already secured $3 million of its $5 million goal, including $1 million in federal funding that Mrvan helped obtain.

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch announced a capital campaign to raise the remaining $2 million through grants and sponsorships. She emphasized the importance of this facility in ensuring that everyone, regardless of physical abilities, has access to high-quality recreational spaces.

Congressman Mrvan applauded the efforts of Michigan City officials and emphasized the importance of inclusive infrastructure. “I am heartened that this project values everyone in our communities,” Mrvan said. “It will ensure that all individuals and children with disabilities can enjoy this incredible recreational park.”

The playground, set to be located in Washington Park’s Fedder’s Alley, will go beyond ADA-compliance by including sensory areas, safe surfaces, and equipment that allow children and adults to fully participate, regardless of their abilities.

The Fedder’s Alley project is being championed by Michigan City Parks & Recreation Superintendent Shannon Eason, who noted that the facility was designed with a core principle in mind: “Everyone, regardless of ability, should have the opportunity to play.”

The city council and redevelopment commission have contributed $2 million toward the project, underscoring the local commitment to making the park a reality. Mayor Deuitch expressed her gratitude for the community’s support, stating, “Congressman Mrvan’s support for this playground impacts not only the quality of life for our residents but for visitors as well.”

As Northwest Indiana continues to grow, Congressman Mrvan remains at the forefront of securing federal investments that enhance both educational opportunities and community infrastructure, ensuring that the region thrives for all its residents.