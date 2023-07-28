Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson Hosts First Annual Senior Resource Fair

Event Details

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Location: Kroc Center, 1250 W 119th St, Chicago, IL 60643

The fair aims to provide seniors with resources and answers related to income taxes, social security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Free health screenings will be offered, and attendees will receive guidance on obtaining a Real ID before the May 7th, 2025 deadline. Information about the Chicago CityKey Program, a complimentary government-issued ID card for Chicago residents, will also be available.

For those who prefer in-person assistance over online or phone interactions, this fair provides an opportunity to directly address concerns related to the IRS, veterans’ affairs, and state matters.

For More Information

Contact Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson’s District office at (773) 779-2400

Press Inquiries: Jerry Thomas at [email protected] or (202) 568-0511.