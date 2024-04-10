Congressman Jackson on Chicago Fire Department

Congressman Jonathan Jackson

I have great respect and admiration for our First Responders – our Chicago Firefighters. I want to acknowledge your sacrifice and thank you for the years of friendship and service. I sincerely did not mean to offend. My intent was to shed light on the need for diversity, training, and equipment upgrades within the Chicago Fire Department.

After more research, I’ve found that nearly 20 years after the Supreme Court Ruling in “The Chicago Firefighters Case”, black firefighters continue to call attention to alleged ongoing workplace discrimination regarding hiring and advancement. However, I also found that great strides have been made in the past two decades; and that every single man and woman who serves, does so with pure intentions. To quote the President of the African American Fire Fighters and Paramedics League, “When the bells ring, we’re all on the same page, to get there as soon as possible — safely — and to save the lives of the citizens of Chicago.”

My pledge is to help, not harm. I promise to raise awareness of the needs and challenges Chicago Firefighters face every day. I will continue to make clear and emphasize why diversity within the ranks of the fire department is so important and why providing better training and tools is crucial.