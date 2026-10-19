CONGRESSMAN FRANK J. MRVAN HAS EARNED OUR SUPPORT

We are proud to endorse Democratic Frank J. Mrvan to continue to represent Indiana’s First Congressional District in the upcoming election on November 3.

Congressman Mrvan is the only candidate seeking office who has supported policies to benefit our community. He has taken action to defend the right to vote, to be consistently present and visit with the residents of the City of Gary, and to bring back federal resources to our City that are creating more economic opportunity for all of us and improving public safety.

This election is about which candidate supports policies that support our community. Policies to lower our cost of everyday goods, improve our access to affordable health care, holding accountable an immigration policy that terrorizes our communities, and ending a senseless war that is putting our fellow Americans in harm’s way. That candidate is Congressman Frank Mrvan.

It is notable that in these trying times Congressman Mrvan has also been fighting for the most important right in a democracy: the right to the ballot box. It is a right that has been fought for. A right that has been bled for. A right that must be exercised. And a right that is under attack by the Trump Administration. But we know, when we exercise our right to the ballot we elect candidates that support policies that help, not hurt our community.

Since his first election, Frank Mrvan has proven himself time and time again that he is a friend to the City of Gary. Nearly every week our paper is covering a ribbon cutting, ground breaking or celebrating another investment at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, or at our water infrastructure, or for blight elimination, or for the dedicated officers at the Gary Police Department. Congressman Mrvan came into office saying he understood the importance of Gary to Indiana’s First Congressional District and his actions since then have proven it.

For example, Congressman Frank Mrvan has fought for and delivered $12 million for the Gary/Chicago International Airport, $8 million for our water infrastructure system, $1.1 million for the demolition of the long-abandoned Ivanhoe Elementary School, and $1.7 million for the latest equipment for the Gary Police Department.

Frank is always in Gary, always meeting with our elected officials, organizations such as the Gary Chamber of Commerce, being a guest on many local media outlets, and spending time with our religious leaders demonstrating his commitment to be present, to listen, and then go to our nation’s Capitol to represent our interests and deliver on his promise to always stay connected with our community and be our voice in the halls of Congress.

And for all those reasons, we proudly endorse Congressman Frank J. Mrvan for re-election. We encourage all of the readers of the Crusader to not delay and to make a plan to vote in the 2026 election and to support Congressman Frank J. Mrvan.