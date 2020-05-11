Congressional Black Caucus Virtual Town Hall with Essential Workers TONIGHT 7PM ET/8PM CT/4PM PT

Join the Congressional Black Caucus for a “Speak Up & Speak Out” telephone town hall with essential workers on Tonight at 7 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT

Watch Live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CongressionalBlackCaucus/

Guest Speakers: Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12); Rep. Anthony Brown (MD-04); Rep. Kweisi Mfume (MD-07); Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center; Gerry Hudson, Secretary-Treasurer of Service Employees International Union; Ademola Oyefeso, United Food and Commercial Workers International Vice President and Director of Political and Legislative Department, New York; Greg Floyd, International Vice President-At Large for International Brotherhood of Teamsters; Elizabeth Powell, Secretary-Treasurer with the American Postal Workers Union; and Everett Kelley, National President for AFGE.