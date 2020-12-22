Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) and TV One Announce Partnership to Broadcast Ceremonial Swearing-In of the Congressional Black Caucus

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) announced a partnership with TV One to broadcast the Ceremonial Swearing-In of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) of the 117th United States Congress. The broadcast, presented by FedEx, will feature remarks from CBC and Congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Steny Hoyer, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Rep. James Clyburn, Rep. Joyce Beatty and Rep. Karen Bass. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect, Sen. Kamala Harris will also speak before new and returning CBC members who will take their ceremonial oath. Viewers will be able to tune-in to TV One Sunday, January 3, at 4 PM/3C to watch the ceremony and celebrity performances from recording artists Kenny Lattimore, John Legend and Kierra Sheard-Kelly.

“We are proud to partner with TV One to broadcast this historic event, marking the 50th anniversary of the Congressional Black Caucus,” said CBCF President and CEO, Tonya Veasey. “TV One has been a long-standing partner of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, and we celebrate their contribution to help us bring this event to households nationwide during these unprecedented times.”

“TV One is both proud and excited to serve as the broadcast television partner of the Ceremonial Swearing-In of the Congressional Black Caucus of the 117th United States Congress,” remarked President of TV One and CLEO TV, Michelle Rice. “We thank the CBC for its 50 years of service and advocacy in Congress on behalf of our nation’s Black citizens and salute the new and returning CBC members for their commitment to serve.”

For fifty years, the CBC has remained the voice for African Americans in Congress. Over that same period, the CBC has increasingly become a dominant force focused on social, political and economic issues impacting the global Black community. The swearing-in of congressional members is a long-standing tradition that celebrates and signifies the start of a new Congress.

About the CBCF

Established in 1976, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) is a non-partisan, nonprofit, public policy, research and educational institute committed to advancing the global Black community by developing leaders, informing policy and educating the public. For more information, visit cbcfinc.org.

ABOUT TV ONE

Launched in January 2004, TV One offers a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers. The network represents the best in black culture and entertainment with fan favorite shows Unsung, Uncensored, ATL Homicide, Fatal Attraction and Urban One Honors. In addition, TV One is the cable home of original blockbuster films including When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story, Bobbi Kristina and The Bobby DeBarge Story. TV One is solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, www.urban1.com], the largest African-American owned multi-media company primarily targeting Black and urban audiences.