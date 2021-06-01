Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) to Join Tulsa Massacre 100th Anniversary Commemorative Events

CBC Members will participate in events in Tulsa and on Virtual Platforms

WASHINGTON: The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), the largest legislative Caucus in the U.S. Congress announced today that Members will participate in several events commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa/Greenwood District Massacre. CBC Members will be “on the ground” in Tulsa, Oklahoma participating in events from May 29th, through June 1st. Members will also participate in virtual events, culminating in a virtual press conference on June 1st which will feature several major announcements.

“The Tulsa Massacre is one of the most horrific moments in our nation’s history – one that is often excluded from thehistory books,” said CBC 1st Vice Chairman Congressman Steven Horsford of Nevada. “ In roughly 48 hours, the Greenwood District of Tulsa, at that time the wealthiest Black community in America, with thriving businesses and prosperous neighborhoods, was destroyed by racist white mobs. More than 800 people were admitted to hospitals, and as many as 6,000 Blackresidents were held in internment facilities, many of them for several days. A 2001 state commission examination of the massacre confirmed 39 dead but estimated the possibility of as many as 75 to 300 died in the massacre. This horrible event must never be forgotten and the survivors, along with Greenwood descendants, must be honored. The Congressional Black Caucus is committed to fighting towards this critical goal.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus that will be on the ground in Tulsa and participating in events include but are not limited to: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, CBC 1st Vice Chairman Steven Horsford of Nevada, 2nd Vice Chairwoman Brenda Lawrence of Michigan, House Committee on Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters of California, CBC Parliamentarian Sheila Jackson-Lee of Texas, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester of Delaware and Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA: Members of the Congressional Black Caucus will host a virtual press conference on Tuesday, June 1st at 11am (Eastern), to discuss their work around honoring the survivors and descendants of the Tulsa Massacre and the ways in which the history of Tulsa has direct implications on ongoing efforts to close the racial wealth gap. To receive Zoom information for the press conference or for any additional questions, please contact Airen Washington, CBC Communications Director at Airen.Washington@mail.house.gov.