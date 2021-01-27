Congo Square Theatre Company presents three-day celebration of the arts Festival on the Square  

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

Free programming includes 10-minute play festival and Conversations at the Square with industry professionals

Congo Square Theatre Company (Congo Square), one of the nation’s premier African American theatres, announces its Festival on the Square, a three-day virtual festival celebrating the arts, February 4-6, 2021. Inspired by the original Congo Square marketplace in New Orleans—where people of color communed through music and dance and celebrated the cultures of their homelands—Festival on the Square culminates in the 2021 Vision Benefit honoring acclaimed director Ron OJ Parson and Les Coney, the company’s first board chairman. Parson directed Congo Square’s first production, August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” in 2000.

Festival on the Square programming is free to the public and includes a 10-minute play festival and “Conversations at the Square” with industry professionals, including actor Morocco Omari (“Empire,” “21 Bridges” and “Homeland”) and Dionna Griffin-Irons, Director of Diversity Talent Inclusion for The Second City. Registration is required to attend one or all three days of the festival, with optional donations accepted to support Congo Square’s fundraising efforts, including sponsorships for the Vision Benefit.

Festival on the Square events will be presented virtually from 7-9 p.m. CST each day of the festival, Feb. 4-6, 2021. For more information on the festival and the 2021 Vision Benefit, visit [www.congosquaretheatre.org/fos].

“We are thrilled about our upcoming Festival on the Square celebrating Black art and Black voices,” says Executive Director Charlique C. Rolle. “Congo Square has always been committed to the elevation of Black artists, and we’ve continued to build this platform by creating work in the digital realm this season. We are also very excited for our Vision Benefit celebrating 20 years of transformative Black theatre and honoring our very first director, Ron OJ Parson, and our first board chairman, Les Coney.”

Festival on the Square schedule:

Day 1: Thursday, February 4, from 7-9 p.m. CST

Hosted by Congo Square Ensemble Member Ann Joseph Douglas

Performance of “Black People Laughing at Everything in Particular” by Sarah

Grace Goldman, 10-Minute Play Festival Young Playwright Winner

Conversation at the Square with actor Morocco Omari

(“Empire,” “21 Bridges” and “Homeland”)

Day 2: Friday, February 5, from 7-9 p.m. CST

Hosted by Congo Square Ensemble Member Javon Johnson

Performance of “Déjà Vu” by Genevieve Jessee, 10-Minute Play

Festival Emerging & Professional Playwright Winner

Conversation at the Square with Dionna Griffin-Irons, Director of

Diversity Talent Inclusion for The Second City

Day 3: Saturday, February 6, from 7-9 p.m. CST

2021 Vision Benefit honoring Ron OJ Parson and Les Coney

Performances by Congo Square Ensemble Member Kelvin Roston,

Jr. and Red Clay Dance Company

Raffle of original artwork created by Jeffrey Beckham, Jr.

(Donations of $250 or more qualify for raffle entry)

Congo Square Theatre Company (Congo Square) is an ensemble dedicated to artistic excellence, which was founded in 1999. By producing definitive and transformative theatre spawned from the African Diaspora, as well as other world cultures, Congo Square seeks to establish itself as an institution of multicultural theatre.

Congo Square’s Educational Programs bring the impact of theater to young audiences. Its two outreach programs, CORE (Curriculum Objectives Residency Enrichment), and CAST (Congo After School Theatre), present and teach theater arts by providing classroom and after-school residencies that provide Teaching Artists to build upon already established Chicago Public Schools literature and art curriculums. CORE and CAST impact students and schools located in the Bronzeville, Auburn Gresham, Douglas, and Woodlawn neighborhoods.

For more information about Congo Square Theatre Company, call 773-296-1108 or visit [www.congosquaretheatre.org].