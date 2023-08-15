Concrete restoration work to close I-65 ramp to I-94

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close the ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-94 for approximately three weeks starting on or after Tuesday, September 5.

The ramp will be closed for joint repairs/rehab and extensive concrete restoration work, with approximately 4,400 square yards of pavement being full-depth patched. A full closure of the ramp was determined to be the safest and most efficient option to complete this work.

Due to the high volume of traffic that usually utilizes this ramp, motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and find alternate routes. The official detour will be to continue northbound on I-65 to U.S. 12/20 eastbound and then take State Road 51/Ripley south to I-94 westbound.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

About the Indiana Department of Transportation

INDOT continues to solidify the Hoosier State as the Crossroads of America through delivery of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s $60 billion Next Level Roads plan. With six district offices and 3,500 employees, the agency is charged with constructing and maintaining more than 29,000 lane miles of highways, more than 5,700 bridges, and supporting 4,500 rail miles and 127 aviation facilities across the state. For the seventh consecutive year, Indiana has placed within the top five in the nation for infrastructure in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings. Learn more about INDOT at in.gov/indot.

Customer Service

1-855-463-6848

www.indot4u.com