Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
FrankMrvan728x90 1

Concord Common Apartments to host Halloween and Tree Planting Party Oct. 29

Who: Concord Commons Apartments Management team

What: The Concords Commons Apartments Management team is hosting a Halloween and Tree Planting Party in celebration of the complex recent renovation. Apartment manager Francine Moore will be joined by Sharon Johnson of SAJ Construction and other guest to plant trees and showcase the updated property.

“A lot of work has been done to beautify the units and the property,” said Moore. “The tree planting ceremony is an additional asset and a symbol that we plan to be around a long time to serve our residents.”

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022  9:00 a.m.  – 12:00 p.m.

Where: 2002 Hanley St. Gary, Indiana

 

FrankMrvan300x250 1

Recent News

23
The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

Click here
© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top