Concord Common Apartments to host Halloween and Tree Planting Party Oct. 29

Who: Concord Commons Apartments Management team

What: The Concords Commons Apartments Management team is hosting a Halloween and Tree Planting Party in celebration of the complex recent renovation. Apartment manager Francine Moore will be joined by Sharon Johnson of SAJ Construction and other guest to plant trees and showcase the updated property.

“A lot of work has been done to beautify the units and the property,” said Moore. “The tree planting ceremony is an additional asset and a symbol that we plan to be around a long time to serve our residents.”

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: 2002 Hanley St. Gary, Indiana