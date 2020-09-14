Completing the Census can affect your bottom line

Almost everywhere I turn these days there is some type of advertisement or reminder to complete the Census 2020. The messages emphasize how important it is to be counted so that funding can flow into the communities where we live. I must admit that it’s a bit puzzling that the response rate in many communities is less than 50 percent when there is so much at stake.

I decided to write this column to break things down into dollars and “Census.”

The Census is the official count of the population of the United States of America. It only happens every 10 years and will have a great impact on the financial stability of our communities. Here are a few areas that may impact your bottom line:

Millions of dollars for federal programs are determined by the Census count. Some of these programs include Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Housing Choice Vouchers to name a few.

Census data is also used to make decisions to award funds to specific projects or calculations of interest rates on federal loans.

Temporary Assistance to Families in Need – You never know if you or a loved one may need assistance in times of crisis. Being counted in the Census ensures the dollars are there.

Low to Moderate Income Housing Loans – If you plan to buy a home in the upcoming years, the availability of loans with lower interest rates is partially determined by the Census count.



Federal Direct Student Loans – If you plan to go to college or send your child(ren), the Census count will directly impact on the amount of funding available for student loans.

The above areas are only a few examples of how the Census impacts your bottom line. As you read this, know that there is less than a month left to fill out the Census, which can be completed online at census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020 or by mailing the paper questionnaire that was sent to your home to the following address:

U.S. Census Bureau

National Processing Center

1201 E. 10th Street

Jeffersonville, IN 47132

