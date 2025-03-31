Indiana Dunes National Park is excited to announce a competitive selection process for a Commercial Use Authorization (CUA) to operate the concession stand at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion. The CUA will permit food, beverage, and light retail sales at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion in Portage, Indiana.

Application Details

Application Fee: A nonrefundable processing fee of $700.00 is required.

A nonrefundable processing fee of $700.00 is required. CUA Term: May 1, 2025, through November 30, 2026.

May 1, 2025, through November 30, 2026. Submission Deadline: Completed application packages, including payment, must be received by April 10, 2025, to be considered.

Completed application packages, including payment, must be received by April 10, 2025, to be considered. Submission Guidelines:

Complete the initial portion of the application at:

http://cua.nps.gov – Search Indiana Dunes National Park under Opportunities

Send the narrative portion of the application to:

National Park Service

Interior Regions 3, 4, 5 Office

Attn: Kelly Kager, Commercial Services Management Specialist

601 Riverfront Drive

Omaha, NE 68102

Questions and Additional Information

All questions regarding this opportunity must be submitted in writing to Kelly Kager at the address above. Questions must be received no later than close of business on April 3, 2025.

For more information about the CUA program, visit the Indiana Dunes National Park CUA website: www.nps.gov/indu/getinvolved/commercial_use_authorization.htm.

About the Concession Stand

Applicants are encouraged to propose menus with a variety of offerings, including options made from locally sourced ingredients, to enhance the experience of park visitors.

