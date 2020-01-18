Community Renewal Society Inspires Chicago’s Youth to put Faith In Action

Encouraging Activists that “We Are The Ones” who will change the world

Community Renewal Society will host a Youth and Community Forum, Youth Choir, and a Call to Action for full participation in the US Census for this year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Faith In Action Assembly. This event will take place at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 2151 W. Washington Blvd. on Monday, January 20, 2020. Doors will open at 8:00am, program will begin at 9:00am and conclude at 12:00pm. This event is free and open to the public.

CRS knows that 2020 will be a pivotal and transformative year, and systemic changes must be made for all to live as part of the beloved community. “We Are The Ones” is the theme to charge us all to make those changes and include our youth who are vital to this movement. We have two keynote speakers, Rev. Dr. Carmin Frederick- James of Covenant United Church of Christ of South Holland, Illinois and Rev. Dr. Reginald Williams, Jr. of First Baptist Church of University Park, Illinois. These activists of faith will lay the foundation for the Youth and Community Forum of intergenerational panelists from the Chicago area. We will discuss actions and solutions to address the social and economic concerns of this time in our city. Using the model of organizing by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. we encourage our youth to be at the table and let their voices be heard.

“The movements for civil rights, reparations, liberation and social justice have been deeply rooted in the spirited energy of youth. Martin Luther King, Kwame Ture, Malcolm X, Septima Clark, Nina Simone, Winnie Mandela and the like understood this and took mentorship of youth and young adults seriously. As we come together in remembrance and celebration of Dr. King’s work here in Chicago, we also aim to celebrate our solidarity with youth in leadership. To quote Rev. Dr. King, ‘We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now.’ Our youth are movement leaders right now. They are the ones we have been waiting for and we must be teachers and mentors as much as we must also be students and hearers of the emergent prophetic voices showing us the way,” explains Rev. Dr. Waltrina N. Middleton, Executive Director, Community Renewal Society.

Community Renewal Society and its member congregations come from all over Lake and Cook Counties, representing over 60 congregations reaching as far wide as Zion down to Matteson and over to Schaumburg. Our members come from diverse backgrounds representing various points of view. This is a unique opportunity for congregations to learn how to be inclusive and intentional about developing intergenerational coalitions to change Chicago – and the world!

Community Renewal Society works to inform and bring people of faith and congregations tougher in partnership with communities, coalitions, interfaith organizations, and civic leaders, to intentionally and decisively transform society toward greater social justice at the intersection of racism and poverty.

If you need additional information or have any questions please contact Rev. Damon Smith at (312) 673-3824 or dsmith@communityrenewalsociety.org.