Community oversight of police suffers setback

By Patrick Forrest

In a 10-9 vote on June 23, the City Council’s public safety committee refused to consider changes and a compromise to legislation that would create a civilian oversight board over the Chicago Police Department.

The legislation known as the “Empowering Communities for Public Safety” (ECPS) ordinance would have put a binding referendum on the ballot in 2022, asking Chicago voters to create an 11-member board — with nine elected members and two appointed by the board itself — empowered to hire and fire the police superintendent, set CPD policy, negotiate contracts with unions representing officers, and set the department’s budget – stripping away those powers from the mayor and the City Council, which Mayor Lightfoot vehemently opposes.

If the referendum to create a civilian oversight board with total authority over CPD fails, the ordinance would create a seven-member board with fewer regulatory powers over the department.

In that case, the board would still be able to set CPD policy, but the City Council would have the opportunity to veto such policies by a two-thirds vote.

That referendum is what held the ordinance up, according to Public Safety Committee Chair Chris Taliaferro, who described not receiving changes to the bill until less than 30 minutes before the start of the meeting.

“No one on the committee had a chance to read these changes,” Taliaferro said. “Changes to bills like this create unforeseen consequences. I would never assert that any of my colleagues would do something like this purposely but when it comes to us so late, it doesn’t give us a chance to check.”

The bill’s lead sponsor Alderman Roderick Sawyer does not believe those hesitations and says that he and Alderman Harry Osterman were very open about their process, and that nearly everyone on the committee, including Taliaferro, knew the changes that were taking place.

“Everybody knew what we were doing,” Sawyer said. “The changes are what many of our colleagues asked for, we were told ‘we’re fine with the bill if you take out the referendum,’ well now we’re ready.”

Once the setback took place in the meeting, Sawyer and Osterman continued to try to find ways to make sure that the bill could be taken up as quickly as possible.

When the committee refused to take up the new version of the grassroots plan, Osterman asked to recess the meeting until Monday afternoon (June 28), but when that vote also failed, Osterman and his co-sponsors asked to pull the old version of their proposal from consideration, rather than face an up-or-down vote that likely would have failed.

“I’m disappointed with the outcome of not accepting the substitute to the ordinance given the amount of work and the fact that we’ve waited four years to vote on this matter,” Osterman said.

The legislation will likely be reintroduced in committee in the future and still has the likely votes to pass once it is put in front of the entire body, with it being endorsed by both the Black and Latino caucuses.

The bill is even gaining popularity in the public with 63 percent of Chicagoans contacted in a WGN poll stating that they support the idea of civilian oversight of police, with majorities of all of the city’s racial groups supporting the idea.

Even with his hesitation, Taliaferro says he is more in favor of the legislation than not, comparing the bill as it stands to a plan put forward by Mayor Lightfoot that would also give some control of the police to a civilian board.

“There are pros and cons to both,” Taliaferro said. “When it comes to ECPS the only problem I have with it is giving control over policy decisions, but we can’t let the perfect be an enemy of good.”

Lightfoot’s plan would see her retain the power to hire and fire the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, the chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and members of the Chicago Police Board. She also would keep final say over the department’s policies and budgets.

“Public safety, I think, is one of the most critical responsibilities of any mayor – me and anybody who will come after me. The relationship between the mayor and the police superintendent is critically important,” she said. “Because the buck stops with me, I will ultimately as mayor, and any other subsequent mayor, be making the decision.”

Even with her stated reason, some see holes in the argument that the mayor’s office is making to the public now, versus what she said when she was seeking the office back in 2019.

“The fact is the mayor does not want to relinquish any control over the police,” Sawyer said. “That’s what she ran on. She ran in support of community oversight of the police. She said that ours was the only one that was viable, but as mayor she has backtracked on each and every one of those steps.”