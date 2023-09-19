Community HealthNet Health Centers to host 23rd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk

Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) will host its 23rd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Marquette Park, 1 N. Grand Blvd. in Gary, Indiana. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., and the walk will commence at 10:00 a.m. Proceeds from the walk will benefit CHN’s programs and services, which include coverage for uninsured consumers, mammograms, screenings and other services offered by the organization.

“I can’t believe that it has been 23 years since we started this effort Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN),” said CHN founder and CEO Dr. Janet Seabrook. “We are committed to our mission to provide affordable health services to the communities we serve. Whether in person or virtually, we welcome you to partner with us to celebrate breast cancer survivors while continuing to raise awareness around this aggressive disease.”

Local vendors will be on-site offering items/ products for purchase as well as free services and health information. “Best Dressed Team” and “Best Dressed Individual” prizes will be awarded as well as raffle prizes. Complimentary coffee, water, fresh fruit, snack bars will be available to attendees.

Interested parties may register for the walk online. Participants can also create their own fundraising page, make donations and create walking teams at https://tinyurl.com/mvx65jwc. There are also sponsorship and vendor opportunities. Registration is $30 per person.

“Early detection is important to the health of women, and community health centers can have an active role in making sure that these women have access to appropriate medical care and health care insurance,” added Seabrook.

For more information about the programs and services offer by Community HealthNet Health Centers, visit chn-indiana.org.