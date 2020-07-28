Community HealthNet Health Centers to Host 20th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk

Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) will host its 20th Anniversary Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Marquette Park, 1 N. Grand Blvd. in Gary, Indiana. The walk will also take place virtually via Facebook live (fb.com/chnbca5kw). Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., and the walk will commence at 10:00 a.m. Proceeds from the walk will benefit CHN’s programs and services, which include coverage for uninsured consumers, mammograms, screenings and other services offered by the organization.

“The global pandemic has not stopped Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) from moving forward in its mission to provide affordable health services to the communities we serve,” said CHN founder and CEO Dr. Janet Seabrook. “Whether in person or virtually, we welcome you to partner with us to celebrate breast cancer survivors while continuing to raise awareness around this aggressive disease.”

Local vendors will be on-site offering items/products for purchase as well as free services and health information. “Best Dressed Team” and “Best Dressed Individual” prizes will be awarded as well as raffle prizes. Complimentary coffee, provided by Starbucks, water, fresh fruit, snack bars will be available to attendees.

Interested parties may register for the walk online. Participants can also create their own fundraising page, make donations and create walking teams at chn-indiana.org/bca5kw. There are also sponsorship and vendor opportunities. Registration is $25 per person.

“According to the American Cancer Society, about 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in U.S. women in 2020 and about 42,170 women will die from breast cancer,” added Seabrook. “Early detection is important to the health of women, and community health centers can have an active role in making sure that these women have access to appropriate medical care and health care insurance.”

For more information about the programs and services offer by Community HealthNet Health Centers, visit chn-indiana.org.

About Community Health

CHN is a health care insurance coverage enrollment site for all Medicaid programs including Hoosier HealthWise and the Healthy Indiana Plan. Additionally, CHN is the Lead Agency for Covering Kids & Families of Indiana, Inc., which is a statewide advocacy program committed to ensuring all eligible individuals are enrolled.

Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) is a 501c3 non-for-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) committed to providing quality, accessible and affordable healthcare. With five locations throughout Lake County, in Gary, Hammond, and Merrillville, the healthcare center strives to serve the medical needs of all individuals and families regardless of their ability to pay. For more information about Community HealthNet Health Centers, visit www.chn-indiana.org.