Community Healthcare System hosting Virtual Job Fair

Community Healthcare System is hosting a virtual job fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

Like a traditional job fair, this virtual job fair will bring together Community Healthcare System recruiters and job seekers to discuss a variety of available positions. Registered attendees will enter a virtual waiting room and pair with a Human Resources representative for an interview. Registration is required in advance at COMHS.org/careers to attend the event.

Job opportunities are available throughout the healthcare system, including the hospitals, clinics and physician offices.

“The goal of the virtual job fair is to reach as many candidates as possible,” said Tony Ferracane, vice president of Human Resources for Community Healthcare System. “Healthcare continues to evolve and so does the workforce of Community Healthcare System. Our goal is to continue building our staff and supporting our community.”

The hospitals of Community Healthcare System: Community Hospital, Munster; St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart, and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center, Crown Point, offer a supportive work environment that encourages professional growth and development.

Benefit-eligible positions include health insurance, paid time off, retirement contribution and more.

Available positions include:

· Case managers

· Cooks

· Dietary stewards

· Environmental service assistants

· Food service workers

· Pharmacy techs

· Medical assistants

· Medical technologists

· Nursing assistants

· Phlebotomists

· Registered nurses

· Registration representatives

· Respiratory therapists

· Social workers

· Surgery techs

Open Interview Thursdays

In addition to the virtual fair, job seekers are encouraged to drop in during open interviews, which will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday through August 19 at the following locations:

· Community Hospital/CHS Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster

· St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir St., East Chicago

· St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., Hobart

· Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center, 10215 Broadway, Crown Point

Visit COMHS.org/careers to view available jobs and apply online.