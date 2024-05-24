Community event to support Streetball set for May 25 in Chicago

My Block, My Hood, My City will host a free community event on Saturday, May 25, at Avalon Park to support Chicago streetball. The event, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., aims to promote basketball, mentorship, and community engagement.

The event will feature a range of activities including music, free food, a video game truck, and prizes. Highlights of the day include a youth skills challenge and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, which will be open to youth from across Chicago.

Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block, My Hood, My City, emphasized the importance of keeping basketball courts accessible. “If the basketball courts are open, 40-60 kids can be playing at those courts per day. That’s keeping kids off the streets, keeping them out of gangs,” Cole said. “We are excited to make basketball even more accessible to our youth.”

The schedule kicks off at 10 a.m. with a youth basketball skills clinic, followed by the high school-aged 3-on-3 tournament starting at 1 p.m. All youth attendees will receive gear from My Block, My Hood, My City, along with free food and a chance to have fun in a safe environment.

My Block, My Hood, My City is encouraging the Chicago community to participate by donating or partnering to support positive opportunities for the city’s youth. More information and registration details can be found at Formyblock.org or click the image below.

For further inquiries and event details, visit Formyblock.org.