Community Endorsements Pour In for City of Gary’s Lake County Convention Center Proposal

Rendering of the proposed Lake County Convention Center.

Endorsements poured in for the City of Gary’s proposed Lake County Convention Center following a community meeting earlier this month, with more than two dozen entities now signed on in support, including labor unions, business groups, and nonprofit organizations.

“The enthusiastic support has been incredible since sharing our vision during the community meeting on March 6,” said Gary Mayor Eddie Melton. “This convention center isn’t just about events – it’s about creating jobs, generating economic growth and providing new opportunities for local businesses and workers. The growing coalition behind our proposal with Hard Rock reflects a shared vision for the future of Gary and Lake County.”

Gary’s proposed 145,000-square-foot convention center, which would be developed in partnership with Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, has garnered many endorsements and letters of support, such as:

“With Hard Rock already bringing in thousands of visitors, the convention center is only going to add to that. This isn’t just about Gary; this is about all of Northwest Indiana,” said Kevin Benford, President of the Gary Firefighters Association IAFF Local 359. “More visitors mean more business, tourism, and dollars flowing into the entire region.”

Dr. Amy McCormack, President of Calumet College of St.Joseph, said, “By building the Lake County Convention Center at the Hard Rock Casino, we see tremendous potential for the city of Gary to prosper, creating jobs, economic growth, and an environment that fosters further educational and career opportunities for students who earn their degrees.”

Finally, the American Cancer Society in Northwest Indiana’s Jamie Miller said, “Our Northwest Indiana Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk has partnered with the Hard Rock for the past four years. We have found them to be a strong, wise and excellent partner with a high priority for service and support of the local community.”

The growing list of endorsements includes:

1st American Construction & Development, Inc. AFL-CIO Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council

American Cancer Society in Northwest Indiana Calumet College of St. Joseph Central Midwest Regional Council of Engineers

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 17 ESPN Chicago ECIER Foundation Edgewater Health Gary Chamber of Commerce Gary Common Council Gary Community School Corporation Gary Firefighters Association IAFF Local 359 Gary Material Supply, LLC Gary NAACP Highland Griffith Chamber of Commerce Hospice of the Calumet Area Humane Indiana Lanini Fluellen Charities Metropolitan Builders of America, Inc. Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Inc. West Side Theatre Guild Whiting Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce.

Full letters of support are available at lakecountyconventioncenter.com.

“We are grateful that these organizations recognize the transformative impact the convention center will have in Gary and Lake County, not only in boosting tourism and generating jobs, but also in driving sustainable economic development,” said Hard Rock Casino Northern IndianaPresident Matt Schuffert.

Gary’s proposal for a new Lake County Convention Center would be funded entirely through gaming taxes, state matching funds, and a $30 million commitment over 20 years from Hard Rock, with no new proposed increase in the innkeeper’s tax.

With a prime location along I-80, between I-294 and I-65 –one of the busiest corridors in the country – the convention center will be ideally positioned to attract large-scale conferences, trade shows, and entertainment events.

“This is an exciting time for Gary and all of Lake County,” said Mayor Melton. “We invite more businesses, organizations and individuals to join us in making this vision a reality.”