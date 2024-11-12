Community comes together to search for missing Army Veteran

Earl Walker-CEO of I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot- will be joined by Park Forest Police, Cook County Judge D. Renee Jackson, and residents as they collectively make an urgent public appeal to assist in the search for missing 2nd Lt. Army Veteran Calvin Holliday.

Mr. Holiday, 79, was last seen at 2:00 PM IN Park Forest, Illinois. He has been diagnosed with dementia. There are door ring images of Mr. Holiday in Park Forest yesterday.

“The family of Judge Jackson are in tears and are frantically searching throughout the southland for Lt. Holliday. Given that this is Veterans Day, my goal is to enlist every veteran to assist us in this search. We cannot depend on the police and family alone. On this veteran’s day there should be a joint effort inclusive of every able bodied military veteran.” says Early Walker.

Park Forest Police firmly believe, with the public’s help, Mr. Holliday hopefully can be found immediately. However, for every day that goes by, those of finding healthy decreases.