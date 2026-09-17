Community Cinema offers free film screenings

Greetings! So many free films and events to enjoy this month and into early October!

This year, Community Cinema screenings will be hosted at Kennedy-King College in Englewood and the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen. Join Community Cinema for screenings, thought-provoking talks and more opportunities to connect through the power of film. All events are free, but advance registration is recommended.

Community Cinema is also hosting two special advance screenings exclusively for Cinema/Chicago members: “Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother,” directed by Bassam Tariq, and the new adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility,” directed by Georgia Oakley. Not a member yet? Visit chicagofilmfestival.com, scroll down for Join Us to attend these screenings, receive early access to discounted Festival tickets and to enjoy special benefits throughout the year!

And, don’t forget the full schedule for the 62nd Chicago International Film Festival was released earlier this week.

Community Cinema brings free screenings and post-film conversations to neighborhoods across Chicago. The program spotlights compelling stories and ignites conversations around timely social and cultural themes, while upholding the artistic excellence of the Festival. At its core, Community Cinema is about access, inclusion and building community through the power of film.

Kennedy-King College

All Community Cinema screenings are free and open to the public. Venue doors will open 30 minutes prior to screening time. Please arrive early, as seating is general, on a first-come, first-served basis, and is limited to theater capacity. The theater is overbooked to ensure a full house. Admission is not guaranteed.

“Down in the Delta” (dir. Maya Angelou); Wednesday, September 23; 6:30 p.m., Kennedy-King College Theater (U-Building Theater, 740 W. 63rd St.)

Rafael, the young nun played by actress Natalia Solian in the “Oca.”

Directed by legendary poet Maya Angelou in her sole feature directorial debut, “Down in the Delta” is a tender portrait of familial endurance and intergenerational repair.

When Loretta Sinclair (Alfre Woodard) finds herself and her children trapped within the compounding pressures of urban disinvestment and substance abuse on Chicago’s South Side, her mother Annie (Mary Alice) intervenes. Pawning a prized heirloom, Annie sends the family down South to reconnect with their roots at their family home in the Mississippi Delta.

Supported by her uncle Earl (Al Freeman Jr.), Loretta begins confronting her pain by contributing to a community and rediscovering her footing. Moving past clinical narratives of inner-city struggle, Angelou crafts a deeply human meditation on the enduring sanctuary of the Black family. Run Time 112 minutes

“Oca” (dir. Karla Badillo, Mexico, Argentina, 2025); Sunday, September 27; 1:00 p.m., National Museum of Mexican Art (1852 W. 19th St.)

National Museum of Mexican Art

In a remote, crumbling convent, young nun Rafaela has recurring, seemingly prophetic dreams. When rumor of a new archbishop in a nearby town reaches the small congregation, Rafaela is sent to find him with the mission of securing funds to save the convent and to ask for guidance regarding one particular mysterious dream that haunts her.

Her journey finds her lost in a beautiful and perplexing landscape, guided only by her wavering faith. It is on this road, seemingly to nowhere, that her path intersects with other pilgrims and wayward souls who all seek the archbishop—and whose often questionable motivations unwittingly shape the course of Rafaela’s journey.

Director Karla Badillo’s home region—the sweeping, sparse landscape of San Luis Potosí—is a labyrinth for the spiritually adrift in their surreal, fraught pilgrimages. “Oca,” named for an ancient board game inspired by the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, is a contemplation on one’s journey through faith and its many detours on the shifting winds of destiny. Spanish with subtitles. 109 min.

To register for the above two free screenings, visit chicagofilmfestival.com and scroll down for Free Community Cinema Screenings.