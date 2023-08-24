COMMUNITY CALENDAR

In-Person Visit

SEPTEMBER 1 – 4

AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS/CHICAGO

Come celebrate the beat, pattern and rhythms of the drum at DRUM VILLAGE during the 34th Annual African Festival of the Arts Labor Day Weekend, September 1 to 4. Bring the entire family to enjoy an exploration of the influence African and African American heritage has had on the cultural arts in Chicago for more than 40 years.

This pavilion showcases interactive music education sessions and cultural performances rooted in African traditions. View historical artifacts, photos, performances and demonstrations by artistic drummers and dancers from around the world. Master drummers Olu Shakoor and Baba Tyehimba Mtu lead sessions that teach drumming techniques. Bring your old drums for re-skinning. A spontaneous and collaborative environment encourages all to participate in the rhythmic experience and share their gifts with others. Purchase your tickets for your ultimate drum village experience! https://www.aihusa.org/afa-tickets.

Virtual Opportunities

AUGUST 26

ART AND AFFIRMATIONS: A CREATIVE PLAYDATE FOR BLACK WOMEN

This online event will take place on Saturday, August 26, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. The cost is $22.

This collaborative event, hosted by MNT the Artist and Marissa Price, MSW (with special guest, Lavendula the Writer), will provide an uplifting space for Black women as we tap back into our creativity and affirm ourselves and each other in a supportive, inviting community.

The power of self-expression through art (in any form) is powerful, and this event will emphasize the importance of creativity in rediscovering your authentic self. Tickets include: an interactive affirmation session that will provide inspiration as we release perfection and embrace authenticity; a digital guided workbook created by Marissa Price, MSW, that will provide insightful reflection questions to help you rediscover your authentic self; a live painting by MNT the Artist, as well as a downloadable art piece centered on the theme of the event; a live reading of excerpts from The Box, written by Lavendula the Writer, which is a “collection of writings summarizing the experience of feeling trapped.”

Both the digital guided workbook and the downloadable art piece will be sent to registered attendees via email prior to the event. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

AUGUST 27

THE FREE BLACK WOMEN’S LIBRARY PRESENTS SUNDAY STRETCH/YOGA 4 BLACK AUGUST

This free online event takes place on Sunday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. CDT.

In honor of their theme for Black August – Liberation through Collective Care, they are opening up private weekly virtual yoga sessions to the larger community of The Free Black Women’s Library. In this class they focus on strength, balance and flexibility. It is an open-level session that can be enjoyed by beginners as well as advanced yogis. Make sure to use a yoga mat, wear comfy clothing, and leave your mic on mute during the entire session. CAMERAS MUST BE TURNED ON. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

ONLINE – WEST AFRICAN GUINEAN DANCE [BEGINNER LEVEL]

This online event will be held on Sunday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT. Cost: $12.

If you’ve always wanted to start dancing but felt intimidated, our Absolute Beginner classes are for you! Or if you want to get back to basics and learn the footwork from the ground up, these classes are also for you.

The amazing class begins with a warmup designed to improve dancers’ flexibility, strengthen the core, improve stamina and acquaint dancers with West African music.

The second part of the class starts with a brief history and context of the dances (that will inform your execution of the movements) and continues with an extensive breakdown of technique. Then you’ll practice what you’ve learned as you move across the floor. This class version is online. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

BLACK LEGACY

On Sunday, August 27, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT, check out this free online event.

Engage in exceptional Black enterprise from a community of professionals, entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, advocates, community leaders and experts. Welcome to Black Legacy.

Finally, a place for Black professionals who experience: the overwhelming feeling of drive and ambition, being stuck on an idea or entrepreneurial pursuit, not knowing what to do, or where to go, or how to pivot to your next career ambition, personal aspiration, or achieve your next financial milestone. Find your path during this online event. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.