Community Calendar: September 1-8, 2023

AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS/CHICAGO

Come celebrate the beat, pattern and rhythms of the drum at DRUM VILLAGE during the 34th Annual African Festival of the Arts Labor Day Weekend, September 1 to 4. Bring the entire family to enjoy an exploration of the influence African and African American heritage has had on the cultural arts in Chicago for more than 40 years.

This pavilion showcases interactive music education sessions and cultural performances rooted in African traditions. View historical artifacts, photos, performances and demonstrations by artistic drummers and dancers from around the world. Master drummers Olu Shakoor and Baba Tyehimba Mtu lead sessions that teach drumming techniques. Bring your old drums for re-skinning. A spontaneous and collaborative environment encourages all to participate in the rhythmic experience and share their gifts with others. Purchase your tickets for your ultimate drum village experience! https://www.aihusa.org/afa-tickets.

BLACK BRITISH HISTORY CHILDREN’S SUMMER VIRTUAL COURSE FOR 10-14 YEAR OLDS

This free online event starts on Saturday, September 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT.

The course consists of seven 90-minute Saturday lessons which have been created and will be delivered by an experienced educator, with over 16 years’ experience teaching History in secondary schools. Don’t miss the opportunity to enroll your child in these free Black History lessons, which not only provide knowledge of Black British History but key historical skills that will enhance their educational abilities! Students will learn topics that ‘fill in the gaps’ of the KS2 & 3 curriculum to challenge the Eurocentric lens through which History is taught. For more information visit www.eventbrite.com.

SOULFUL YOGA + FREEDOM DANCE | UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK JOY | ONLINE

This online event takes place on Sunday, September 3, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. CDT. The cost is $5.04 (£4.00).

Black yoga teachers in the UK bring a genuine gift of uplifting, kind yoga, free movement plus meditation on alternate Sunday mornings. Their Black Joy practice is dedicated to the well-being of Black women, Black men and Black non-binary people of African descent, (mixed heritage African descent people are warmly welcome). Their classes are offered by Black yoga teachers in London, UK, who really care about Black joy, Black pain and Black self-care. This is not your usual yoga class! Their down-to-earth mantras include: ‘Don’t bruk up yourself;’ ‘Big up yourself;’ and ‘Free up yourself.’ For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

ONLINE – WEST AFRICAN GUINEAN DANCE [BEGINNER LEVEL]

This online event will be held on Sunday, September 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT. Cost: $12.

If you’ve always wanted to start dancing but felt intimidated, our Absolute Beginner classes are for you! Or if you want to get back to basics and learn the footwork from the ground up, these classes are also for you.

The amazing class begins with a warmup designed to improve dancers’ flexibility, strengthen the core, improve stamina and acquaint dancers with West African music.

The second part of the class starts with a brief history and context of the dances (that will inform your execution of the movements) and continues with an extensive breakdown of technique. Then you’ll practice what you’ve learned as you move across the floor. Instructor, Dr. Darian Marcel Parker, is a choreographer, author, and entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.

BLACK IVY LEAGUE™ ALUMNI-ALUMNAE PANEL DISCUSSION

This online event will take place on Friday, September 8, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. The cost is $50.

The Black Ivy League is a consortium of alumni-alumnae members representative of all eight of the long-established colleges-universities known for their academic excellence and admission selectivity, including Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University, inclusive of the known national academic research institutions. The mission of the Black Ivy League is to broaden the knowledge exposure of the global ethnic communities to the benefits-validity of a world class, competitive education. The goal is to navigate the preparation required for admissions, outline the educational-financial-social opportunities available at matriculation and to execute a successful academic career in pursuit of an advanced education. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.