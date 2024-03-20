Community advocates of Northern Indiana engage community with “Breakfast with CANI” heart health event

ATTENDEES READING HEART health information at J’s Breakfast Club in Gary as part of a Community Advocates of Northern Indiana (CANI) Heart Health event.

Recently, Community Advocates of Northern Indiana (CANI) hosted a breakfast event in observance of Heart Health Month. Participants flocked to J‘s Breakfast Club in Gary to receive information and resources about healthy eating, exercise, preventive measures for strokes and heart attacks and more. Attendees also gained a better understanding of the importance of regular check-ups and healthy lifestyle choices to prevent heart-related illnesses.

“We are committed to promoting overall wellness, and events like ‚Breakfast with CANI‘ provides the perfect platform for our team to engage directly with the community and provide them with the tools and resources they need for improved health,” said Executive Director of Community Advocates of Northern Indiana Tracy Lewis.

In addition to the informational sessions, attendees also took advantage of complimentary BMI (Body Mass Index), blood pressure screenings and a complimentary breakfast after the presentation.

“We are overjoyed with the turnout of those seeking information,” said Lewis. “It‘s a great sign that members of our community truly care about their health and well-being.”

Follow Community Advocates of Northern Indiana on Facebook for regular updates. For more information about Community Advocates of Northern Indiana, visit www.canihelp.org.in.