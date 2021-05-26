Community Advocates of Northern Indiana (CANI) Implement Strategic Plan to Raise Awareness of COVID-19 Vaccination in Communities of Color

Statistics show that COVID-19 has proven to be the deadliest in African-American and Latino communities across the country. Now that vaccinations are available, Community Advocates of Northern Indiana is using grant dollars from the Indiana Department of Health to drive awareness in these impacted communities.

Community Advocates of Northern Indiana (CANI) is pleased to introduce a new and exciting initiative using grant dollars from Indiana State Department of Health, that will help fight the spread of COVID-19. Operation Engage, Educate, and Register (OEER) draws on community engagement to collectively increase vaccine sign-ups at a mass vaccination pop-up clinic located at Roosevelt Park (730 W 25th Ave, Gary, IN 46407). OEER will provide synchronized programming that increases awareness about COVID-19 prevention methods and encourage vaccination uptake among the citizens of Lake County Indiana to reduce the spread of the virus and ultimately get us all back to “normal.”

“The drastic number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in communities of color has been devastating,” said CANI Executive Director Tracy Lewis. “The support from the Indiana Department of Health is helping us sound the alarm for residents to get vaccinated. It is our shot to combat this deadly virus.”

Starting in mid-April, CANI began hiring for various street team positions. The roles last for 8 weeks with pay ranging from $15-$25 per hour. The street teams are strategically placed to reach as many residents as possible with vaccination information through community outreach activities. With the time-frame being limited, Lewis emphasized the importance of community partnerships.

“The Gary Community School Corporation, local non-profit organizations, businesses and churches have been instrumental in helping us drive our message,” said Lewis. “We have set up information booths at schools, grocery stores, apartment complexes, community events and have many more scheduled appearances through mid June.”

Recently, the street teams implemented a door-to-door campaign. Starting in Gary’s Horace Mann area, representatives knock on doors sharing information with residents on where and what type of shots are available in their area. Other scheduled neighborhoods include Tolleston, Midtown and the Miller area. Details on transportation to vaccination sites are also available.

“We recognize that there are many elderly and home-bound Hoosiers who don’t have internet access or transportation to the vaccination sites,” added Lewis. “We are on a mission to fill in these informational gaps and ultimately save lives.”

Employment opportunities are still available. To apply, forward resumes and cover letters to takeyourshot@canihelp.org.in.