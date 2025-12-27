Community Activist Donates Coats at West Side Giveaway 

Congressman Danny K. Davis (D–7th) publicly thanked longtime community activist Jerome Jones, known as “JJ,” for donating 30 brand-new winter coats to a coats and toy giveaway held Tuesday, December 23, at 4234 West Madison Street. JJ donates these coats every year.

The giveaway was hosted by Davis in partnership with State Representative LaShawn Ford (D–8th) and served families and individuals on Chicago’s West Side during the holiday season.

“JJ bought these coats with his own money,” Davis told the Chicago Crusader. “He does this every year, and I am so grateful. He is the most unselfish person I know. He gives of himself all of the time and looks for nothing in return.”

Jones said his giving extends beyond organized events. He plans to deliver additional coats to Davis on Christmas Eve and is also donating 12 coats to Wilbur Cook, who operates a homeless shelter on the South Side. Jones added that he routinely keeps new coats in his car to distribute directly to unhoused individuals he encounters on the street.

“I keep brand-new coats with me so when I see homeless people, I can help immediately,” Jones said.

Davis noted that Jones has been quietly giving back to the community for more than 35 years. Reflecting on the moment, Davis also referenced his own future plans, confirming that he will retire from public office in January 2027 after more than four decades of service, including time as a Chicago alderman, Cook County commissioner, and U.S. congressman.

“We appreciate his gifts,” Davis said. “People like JJ remind us what real service looks like.”