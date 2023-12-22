Common causes of ingrown toenails

Your feet take you everywhere, but you may not think about them until they start to hurt. It’s important to investigate the source of the pain quickly, especially ingrown toenails.

“Ingrown nails, the most common nail impairment, are nails in which the corners or sides dig painfully into the soft tissue of nail grooves,” explains Dr. Camille Zizzo, a podiatrist at Aurora Health Care. “Usually, toenails grow straight out. However, sometimes one or both corners or sides curve and grow into the flesh. The big toe is the most common location for this condition, but other toes can also become affected.”

According to Dr. Zizzo, the causes of ingrown toenails are:

Improperly trimmed nails

Heredity

Shoe pressure or crowding of toes

Repeated trauma to the feet from normal activities

Ingrown toenail symptoms can include:

Pain

Redness and swelling

Drainage

Odor

Prominent skin tissue or ‘proud flesh’

“If you suspect an infection due to an ingrown toenail, immerse the foot in a warm, saltwater soak — 1 tablespoon Epsom salt to 1 quart water — or soapy water. Then, apply an antiseptic and bandage the area,” Dr. Zizzo recommends.

If a short trial of home treatment has not resulted in improvement of the condition, Dr. Zizzo recommends scheduling an appointment with your podiatrist. “You should see a podiatrist immediately if any drainage or excessive redness is present around the toenail,” says Dr. Zizzo

For people with diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, or other circulatory disorders, she recommends seeking medical care as soon as possible.

“It can lead to more severe complications,” she says. “Nail problems should be evaluated and treated by your podiatrist, who can diagnose the ailment, and then prescribe medication or another appropriate treatment. Other ‘do-it-yourself’ treatments, including attempts to remove any part of an infected nail or the use of over-the-counter medications, should be avoided.”

There are several treatments a podiatrist can perform, depending on the severity of the ingrown nail. “They will remove the ingrown portion of the nail and may prescribe a topical or oral medication to treat the infection,” Dr. Zizzo explains. “If ingrown nails are a chronic problem, your podiatrist can perform a procedure to permanently prevent ingrown nails. The corner of the nail that grows in, along with the matrix or root of that piece of nail, are removed by use of a chemical or other methods.”

To prevent ingrown toenails, Dr. Zizzo recommends:

Using toenail clippers

Trimming toenails properly by cutting them straight across and no longer than the tip of the toes

Rounding off corners gently with a nail file instead of ripping or tearing the nail

Avoiding shoes with pointy or narrow toe boxes

Find care where you live: Illinois | Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on health enews.