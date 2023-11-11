Committee to re-elect Congressman Danny K. Davis hosts ‘Good & Great Gospel Music Explosion’ concert on November 12th

Historic Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church at 2401 South Wabash Avenue. (Google)

ATTENTION GOSPEL MUSIC LOVERS: On behalf of the Chicago residents, organizations, sponsors, and others supporting the COMMITTEE TO RE-ELECT 7TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN DANNY K. DAVIS, we cordially invite you, your family, friends, and neighbors!! We are looking forward to seeing you on Sunday, November 12, 2023 for the ‘Good & Great Gospel Music Explosion’ Concert at the Historic Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church at 2401 South Wabash Avenue in Chicago’s legendary Bronzeville neighborhood!

This will truly be ‘A Gospel Good Time’ featuring Chicago’s very own ‘Gospel Sister,’ the renowned, Christian Music Emcee, WVON-1690-AM Sunday radio host and the ‘Good & Great Gospel Music Explosion’ Concert program mistress of ceremonies, the phenomenally talented Pam Morris Walton.

Congressman Danny Davis

According to Rev. Paul Jakes, Jr., “I am honored, on behalf of the Congressman Davis’s Re-Election Committee, to share this a reminder that scores of enthusiastic spiritual music people like YOU from around Chicago will fill the pews of Quinn Chapel to jubilantly EXPERIENCE the soul-stirring, spiritually soothing divine sounds of Gospel Music as they gather for the V.I.P. Reception at 5pm – and Concert 6pm to showcase their enthusiastic support for the tremendous, committed and results-oriented public service of Congressman Davis and his forthcoming 2024 re-election.

The anticipation for this momentous event is building! We are extremely excited and hopefully you are as well…Legendary Gospel Artists performing at the FREE and open-to-the-public event features a host of powerful voices of prayer & praise – led by the soulful Minister Seamore and the Jubilee Travelers of Chicago!! These are creative Black Gospel artists who love to share the Lord’s good news through song and music. Minister Seamore and the Jubilee Travelers of Chicago have traveled and played throughout the country in ministry for the Lord. They have combined their singing talents to bless others and lift up the messages of God and Jesus Christ.

The following bevy of blessed gospel artists will also share God’s ‘good news’ via soul-stirring melodies: multiple Grammy award-winning vocalist Pastor Darius Brooks; Rev. Marvin Gaye Hunter & the Sons of Grace; Bishop Todd David Whittley & The Corinthian Temple Chorale; and Rev. Leroy Elliott, Sr. & New Greater St. John CMB Church – Praise Singers. Another faith-oriented entertainer promoting spiritual inspiration and growth with Holy humor– Pastor James E. Ford, aka “The StoryTeller” will make you smile with jubilant joy!!

The profound, yet sometimes undervalued legacy of the Gospel Music genre has made an indelible impact on the global music industry, and Black entertainment culture since its birthplace inception in Chicago’s South Side Bronzeville neighborhood and Black cultural mecca during the early 1920’s by spiritual singer, songwriter, and producer, the late, legendary Thomas Dorsey in Chicago at Pilgrim Baptist Church. All throughout gospel’s evolution, style progression, and modernization, the Gospel genre has grown exponentially during the course of the Seventies, Eighties and early 2000’s through today’s diverse Gospel music techniques and artists.

YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS NOVEMBER 12th ‘Good & Great Gospel Music Explosion’ CONCERT! It’s FREE and open-to-the-public, and will be an impressive, spiritually uplifting, foot-stomping, soul inspiring event for all ages.

U.S. Illinois 7th District Representative Davis extends a hearty welcoming invitation!! “Also, please know that I, Danny K. Davis. YOUR Congressman and committed public servant – – am humbly grateful to GOD for your wonderful support for my legislative policy actions and work within the 7th District over the years – – and THANK YOU for supporting and celebrating the enduring culture of Black Gospel music,” stated Davis. SEE YOU ON NOVEMBER 12th!! Interested?

For more information, contact Pastor Paul Jakes, Jr. at [email protected] or call 773-533-9940.