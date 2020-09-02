Committed Gary public servant Jani Lou Gant remembered

Jani Lou Gant, who spent her life’s career as a public servant has died.

Gant (nee Todd), born October 31, 1947 was adopted by Christine and Aamos Hoard in California in 1949. She married Willie Edwards Gant and is survived by one child (by birth) Kymberly (Gant) Lewis, and many children of her heart, including the Burks and Dean families.

Gant worked for years with UNICEF, and those on the political scene in Los Angeles.

She chose to move back to Gary after years away because she felt drawn to the city and often said that it was the first place as an adult that she felt was home. The love and acceptance that she received from her adopted home and family were of the utmost importance to her.

She emerged on the scene in Gary during the era of Mayor Richard G. Hatcher and remained committed to public service.

In1972, she helped organize the National Black Political Convention that took place in Gary, Indiana. Also in 1972 she was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Indiana.

As an administrator Gant served as the director of the Gary Airport, director of the Gary Housing Authority, president of the Gary Public Transportation Corp. Board, director of the Gary Genesis Convention Center and office assistant to the late Lake County Commissioner, Roosevelt Allen Jr.

The Friends of the Gary Public Library, the Gary Section/National Council of Negro Women and the Gary Historical & Cultural Society, Inc. all counted her among their membership at one time.

In her declining years Gant was supported by many, and particularly acknowledged Sharon Hutton and the Lyles Family for their dedication.

At Gant’s request, she will be cremated.

A brief memorial will be held at Guy and Allen Funeral home, September 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

She was a friend, sister and family to so many, too many to mention.