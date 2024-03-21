Commissioner Rogers prevails in race that’s a win for Black community

COOK COUNTY BOARD of Review Commissioner Larry Rogers (left) is pictured with WVON Talk Of The Morning host Rufus Williams (right) during a candidates’ forum at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on March 16, 2024.

Despite Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi using $850,000 to defeat Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Larry Rogers, the voters decided to re-elect him to office. Rogers says it’s a win for the African American community.

Larry Rogers

Rogers, who has been in office for 20 years, and Rep. Sonya Harper (D-6th) won their elections but they say the politics involved were low down and dirty. Harper said at times it became physical and violent including slashing her tires and being targeted by Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch because she is “too Black.”

Kaegi, whose office assess taxes on property owners, boldly and publicly backed Larecia Tucker, an African American woman who is on the Rich Township Board of Review and a real estate agent in Chicago Heights.

Rogers, who has been in office for 20 years, received 59, 359 votes, or 62.28 percent to Larecia Tucker’s 35,944, or 37.72 percent of the vote, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners unofficial count.

“This is a win for the south and west sides of Cook County who deserve an independent voice at the Board of Review,” Rogers told the Chicago Crusader.

“Assessor Fritz Kaegi tried a takeover. He tried to buy the board that reviews his work so he could deny appeals of his over assessments,” Roger stated. “He lost. The taxpayers won. “This is a win for Cook County taxpayers who deserve an independent voice at the Board of Review.

“Fritz Kaegi insulted the Black community by thinking he could pick their representative on the Board of Review,” Rogers pointed out. “The district was drawn as a majority African American district pursuant to the Voting Rights Act so African Americans could pick their representatives.

“Last I checked, Fritz isn’t African American. He is from Oak Park and Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele is from the north side. They both tried to hoodwink African Americans with this campaign which is an insult to the Black community. Voters should not forget this when they come around for election in two short years,” warned Rogers.

In an interview with the Chicago Crusader, Harper, who received 5,088 votes, 72.0 percent to Illinois Senator Joseph William’s 1,977 votes, 28.09 percent, said, “I ran a nice, ethical campaign like I always do despite the dirty tricks that my opponent did. I don’t think I have ever been through a political race where there was so much violence and harassment.

“My opponent ran up on my campaign manager and with no conversation up and punched him,” and when my campaign manager got out of the car, he reached into his waist pretending like he had a gun,” Harper stated.

“I’m thinking to myself what kind of respectable public servant acts in this manner.” She said her opponent was allegedly acting like one of the street guys. “My tires have been slashed. Harper said she has filed a police report on these incidents.

“My opponent has been following my mother around who is a senior and harassing her jumping out at her everywhere she goes,” Harper said sighing. “The next day after he punched my campaign manager, he came up to Lindblom Park and harassed one of my co-workers. She called for help.” Harper said her co-worker was accompanied by a man who defused the situation. “My opponent’s tactic is to harass, intimidate and scare people away from doing their job.” Harper said her opponent did the same thing “reaching in his pocket like he had a gun.

“My opponent is on the 7th District Police Council. He’s supported by Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) who has been harassing me for the past eight years because I didn’t let him own me when I first got appointed,” Harper told the Crusader.

“I didn’t know that the aldermen feel like they should run their ward office, the committeemen’s seat, and the state reps. He thought when I got appointed, he was going to run me, take over my office and I was just going to be his front,” Harper stated, “Because he can’t control me, he has made my life a living hell for the past eight years.”

She said Lopez is her alderman and that allegedly he had his people “out at the polls harassing me. His person confirmed all the stuff Lopez has put me through. What’s up with this being so bold that they don’t hide it anymore.

“The alderman supported my opponent,” Harper said. She is tired of the harassment. “He has taken this harassment to a different level, to a criminal level. My tires have been slashed. That is a threat to my life.”

Harper said her ward is changing from Black to Latino and that she gets complaints from people who want to buy lots from the city that Lopez allegedly blocks while others buy abandoned buildings that after repairs are allegedly occupied by Latinos. “Lopez is behind this,” she charged.

When asked about Speaker Welch, Harper said, “I went from being one of the best, loved and well-respected members to now being at the bottom of the list because I’m too Black…that I need to go somewhere, sit down, and shut up. That is the sentiment there. He has said that to other (Black) women…that we are embarrassing him as members of the Black Caucus. Those words came out of his mouth.”