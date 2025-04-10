Commissioner McCaskill opens new 5th District Office in Markham

DR. KISHA MCCASKILL (center), Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District, officially opens her new constituent service office at 3039 W. 159th Street in Markham, Illinois. She is joined by a host of elected officials and community leaders (L to R): Felicia Johnson, Harvey Park District Trustee; Jason House, Mayor-Elect of Dolton; Roger A. Agpawa, Mayor of Markham; Anthony McCaskill, Harvey Park District Board Member; Calvin Jordan, Supervisor of Rich Township; Arlene “Sugar” Al-Amin, Clerk of Rich Township; Kevin L. Daly, Trustee of South Suburban College; and Ryan Buckley, Trustee of Robbins Library. (Photos courtesy of Sean Howard)

Cook County Commissioner Dr. Kisha McCaskill marked a significant milestone in her tenure with the grand opening of the 5th District Service Office on April 6 in Markham, Illinois. Joined by elected officials, community leaders, and enthusiastic residents, McCaskill welcomed the public to her new full-service constituent office at 3039 W. 159th Street.

The spacious office is designed to handle a range of constituent services and accommodate community gatherings, including moderate-sized town hall meetings. The office’s central location eliminates the need for residents to travel downtown for assistance, making access to county resources more convenient and equitable for Southland communities.

“Our new Markham office is centrally located where our constituents will have few problems locating,” said Commissioner McCaskill. “It offers space to truly accommodate the needs of our residents. I am grateful for the hardworking staff who provide me with the daily support to communicate with every resident, business leader, and elected official.”

Community Partnership

Dr. Kisha McCaskill (center) poses with ComEd outreach team members Alesa Wilson (left) and an unidentified staff member (right), who participated in the grand opening of the 5th District Service Office. ComEd shared information on available community resources and services. (Photo: Marcus Robinson)

Commissioner McCaskill, who was sworn into office in January, has made swift progress in her new role. Within a few short months, she has forged new partnerships across municipalities, businesses, and service agencies. Her office has already succeeded in bringing Cook County services directly into 5th District neighborhoods, a move that has won praise from both constituents and peers.

“What Commissioner McCaskill has achieved in a short period of time is truly remarkable,” said Calvin Jordan, Supervisor of Rich Township and Democratic Committeeman. “The Southland is extremely fortunate to have her as our new Commissioner. She answers every call, listens attentively to our concerns, and delivers on demand.”

Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin echoed those sentiments, commending McCaskill’s longtime commitment to civic engagement. “Even prior to her appointment as Commissioner, Dr. McCaskill enjoyed the reputation of being a best-in-class community organizer,” Meyers-Martin said. “The way she has coalesced individuals from all levels of society in this short period is amazing.”

Throughout the day, the atmosphere remained festive and energetic. The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew notable guests including Roger A. Agpawa, Mayor of Markham; Jason House, Mayor-Elect of Dolton; and Harvey Park District Board Member Anthony McCaskill. Staff greeted attendees with refreshments and were on hand to take service requests and introduce constituents to the office’s offerings.

Collaboration with Sustainability Leaders

Dr. Kisha McCaskill, Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District, stands with Justin Papp, Coordinator of the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials at South Suburban College, during the grand opening of her new office in Markham. The event featured local partners promoting community resources and environmental sustainability. (Photo: Marcus Robinson)

The celebration also included engagement from community partners such as ComEd, who provided information on local services, and South Suburban College’s Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, represented by Justin Papp.

McCaskill said she was overwhelmed by the strong turnout and community excitement. “The abundance of people who came out to support the opening of our district office was amazing,” she said. “It’s a reflection of what we can accomplish when we work together.”

The 5th District includes parts of Chicago’s south suburbs, and McCaskill’s office is already being hailed as a promising hub for civic engagement, constituent advocacy, and resource accessibility.