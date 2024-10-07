Commissioner Lowry introduces free screening resolution

A PROSTATE CANCER survivor for seven years, Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (3rd District) has introduced a “Birthday Resolution” that provides free mammogram and prostate screenings to Cook County residents on their birthdays. “Early detection saves lives,” Lowry and other commissioners said.

Being a prostate cancer survivor for the past seven years, Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (3rd District) has introduced a historic “Cook County Birthday Resolution” initiative that provides free mammogram and prostate screenings to Cook County residents during their birthday months.

“Early detection saves lives,” said Comm. Lowry, who said he had to spend thousands of out-of-pocket dollars for treatment, which many people cannot afford. That is why he introduced his “Birthday Resolution” because these “life-saving screenings will be free. It will also increase the opportunities for residents to be diagnosed early so key to saving their lives.

Lowry, who announced this program on September 19th, has prioritized this initiative for Cook County residents in hopes of “reducing the number of lives lost to conditions like breast and prostate cancer,” he says will make healthcare more accessible.

“This resolution will provide patients, whether insured or uninsured, an opportunity to receive a mammogram or a prostate cancer screening through Cook County Health at no cost to the patient,” Lowry explained.

Recognizing that second to skin cancer, Lowry said breast cancer is the most common cancer for women and prostate cancer is the most common for men. “This initiative breathes life into the definition of preventative care service.”

The age qualifications for mammograms will be set at 45 years, while prostate screenings will be required for individuals 55 years and older, according to Lowry. His resolution is designed to promote preventive health care across the county. Additionally, it aims to foster wellness and overall good health by encouraging early detection of underlying conditions. The initiative is particularly focused on increasing life expectancy for all Cook County residents, especially those in communities that have long suffered from disinvestment and limited access to health care.

The program will also assist those looking for a primary care physician or those wanting a health care plan that includes Medicaid-covered services. His program will officially launch in January of 2025.

In support of Lowry’s resolution, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said early detection saves lives and that the resolution removes “barriers to care that is especially important to areas where health care has been limited.”

Looking at the data, Preckwinkle said the life expectancy in the community is “pretty alarming. Some residents face up to a 30-year difference in life expectancy based on where they live.” According to Preckwinkle, those living in Englewood have a 60-year expectancy, and residents in Streeterville have a 90-year life expectancy same city, five miles apart,” she stated.

“This program is one of many that we need to close that gap. We want everyone to have access to quality healthcare no matter what their zip code. This resolution is more than just a service. It’s about helping our residents prioritize their own health and wellbeing.” Preckwinkle said.

And, Lowry has strong support from his peers including Commissioners: Frank J. Aguilar (16th District), Alma E. Anaya (7th District), Scott Britton (14th District), John P. Daley (11th District), Bridget Degnen (12th District), Monica Gordon (5th District), Donna Miller (6th District), Kevin B. Morrison (15th District), Anthony Quezada (8th District), Michael Scott Jr. (2nd District), Maggie Trevor (9th District), Tara Stamps (1st District), Martha Gely-Kruto, a breast cancer survivor, and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Attorney Gely-Kruto, who is a chief diversity officer for the Nyhan, Bambrick, Kinzie & Lowry, P.C. law firm, thanked Lowry and the commissioners “for his tireless efforts, advocacy and support in the fight against cancer.” Echoing the advice of Lowry, she said, “Early detection saves lives. It saved mine.”

A law partner of Lowry, Gely-Kruto, who is also a Portrait of Hope Ambassador for the American Cancer Society, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 through a routine mammogram. “I had no family history of breast cancer, and I had no symptoms whatsoever.

“This is why regular breast cancer screening are so important. When cancer is found early, it is easier to treat successfully. I am proof of that.” Without that routine screening, Gely-Kruto said she didn’t know if she would be alive today.

She credits her healthcare to having health care. “It is a privilege to have healthcare” which is why she said Lowry’s resolution is so important.

For more information, call Commissioner Lowry at 312.868.4155 or email [email protected]. You may also contact La’Mont Williams, chief-of-staff, at 773.332.1715.