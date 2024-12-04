Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr. secures partnership to aid Gary Centenarian

Indiana Union Roofers after installing a new roof for Mrs. Rob at her home.

A Midtown Centenarian, affectionately known as Mrs. Rob by the community, is a living miracle. She proudly boasts that she is 105 years and 11 months old, soon to turn 106 on her upcoming birthday. Thanks to the tireless efforts of Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., Mrs. Rob can now continue “Aging in Place” in her home and community.

Born on December 2, 1918, in Montgomery, AL. She has lived in her current home in Midtown – one of Gary’s oldest and most historic communities, for over 55 years. Mrs. Rob, a retired community nutrition specialist and advocate, is a sharp-minded, healthy, well-read, and witty individual.

Her long-time “Share giver,” family liaison and advocate is Terri Martin, a seasoned community health professional and Certified Aging in Place Specialist, who recognized that Mrs. Rob’s home needed a new roof. After unsuccessfully pursuing all possible public support options and enduring a barrage of failed requests for assistance from a myriad of sources, Martin decided to schedule an in-person meeting with County Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr. in hopes of getting the job done.

Martin said, “Commissioner Allen is a dedicated elected official who always endeavors to help others whether in his former role as President of the Gary Common Council or in his current position in Lake County government. He not only listened, but he moved to action. I am thankful to all who assisted.”

Allen currently serves as 1st District Lake County Commissioner. As an elected official, he (along with his counterparts) controls, maintains and supervises county property, audits, and authorizes claims against the county, including receiving bids and authorizing contracts. Despite challenges, including a summer-long Roofers union strike that temporarily delayed the project, Commissioner Allen’s persistence and collaboration with local trade unions ensured the job was completed in October.

Mrs. Rob (seated) at her home with Terri Martin.

Commissioner Allen negotiated a unique partnership with the NWI Building Trades through Randy Palmateer, who presented the project to the NWI Building Trades Council and obtained approval to proceed with this special humanitarian effort. As a result, a new roof was constructed at no cost to Mrs. Rob. Palmateer and Commissioner Allen teamed up and sought further support and implementation of the project from the following: Scott Cooper, Business Representative of Roofers Union Local 26, Jeremy Adams (Roofers Union local 26) – in charge of all training and certifications for the Roofers local 26 Apprentice training program.

Both Adams and Cooper were on-site to lead the project and supervised a crew of 31 apprentice workers who collectively completed the new roof in approximately five (5) hours. Scott reported that all materials for the project were provided in-kind at no cost from Chuck Babilla of Babilla Construction Co. (located in Gary, IN), Ron Ware, Business manager of the Iron Workers Union Local 395, who secured the donation of a dumpster for the project from Homewood Disposal Service along with Mike Toth, Business Agent of Teamsters Union Local 142.

Martin states, “The research is replete with documented case studies, trials, and real-life testimonies that older Americans desire to remain in their homes (when at all possible) and moreover, those who do, are happier, healthier and tend to live longer than many others who reside outside of their communities and homes of origin.

More awareness, funding and innovative partnerships are necessary to provide renovation, upgrades and routine repairs to make older homes, community outlets & businesses more accessible & functional for seasoned adults. This special humanitarian project is a real-life example of the value, benefits, and challenges of aging in place in America and, more specifically, in minority inner-city communities.