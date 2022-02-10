This contentious era offers teachable moments for impressionable youth

For those not paying attention and those who just don’t care, there is no distinction of the times and they could care less about what’s going on around them. But these times are difficult for the conscientious.

Even Black people seem to be tired of talking about it. A lawsuit is filed against the National Football League for failing to hire Black and minority coaches. How does the league respond, out of vacancies filled since the end of the season, only one new hire is African American.

Fifteen years ago, there were seven Black coaches in the NFL. Two of them, Lovie Smith (Chicago Bears) and Tony Dungy (Indianapolis Colts) made history by coaching the Super Bowl in the same year. Smith happens to be the new Black hire and his joining the staff at Houston doubles the number of NFL coaches to two.

So perhaps on one hand, this league which has 70 percent Black players has actually increased coaches of color by 100 percent. Such a statement would clearly be facetious, a bad and untimely joke. But the lack of response to the outcry for equity in football is indigenous to the mood of the nation; the anti-Black mood of the nation.