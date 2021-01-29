Coming to America Watch Party

0
90

Prepare for a bunch of laughs and kick-off Black History Month by celebrating the arrival of the original COMING TO AMERICA on Prime Video February 1st!

The #RoyalRewatch will start at 4 P.M. PT, followed by an 80’s throwback live DJ set by
DJ D-Nice over on Instagram Live.

Join the Twitter Watch Party by following along on @PrimeVideo and @ZamundaRoyals!

And don’t forget to mark your calendars for the return of the Zamundan Royal Family in
COMING 2 AMERICA, arriving globally to Prime Video on March 5th.

#BlackHistoryMonth

 

