Coming-of-age “Sunburn” fresh off Toronto Film Fest

In “Sunburn,” when a citywide blackout shuts down phone networks on one of the hottest days on record, a group of kids roams their neighborhood, joking around and forming tangible connections that feel like they can disappear at any moment.

A hang-out movie set in St. James Town, a high-rise community in Toronto, “Sunburn” follows a group of young people trying to stay cool during the summer’s hottest day. The film stars Joshua Obra (Settle Down), Dashawn Blackwood (Scaring Women at Night), Arianna Shannon (Plan B) and Milan Deng (Trap).

This film reminded me of community films directed by the iconic Spike Lee. I hope this is a great compliment to this film’s director, Serville Poblete, a Filipino Canadian screenwriter and film director from Toronto.

Cast members from “Sunburn” enjoy a fun moment.

It recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it will screen at upcoming film festivals across the country, after which time it is expected to be released into theaters next year.

Playing with an ant on an arm, popping a zit, making a basket in the outside court, an ice cream cone melting in the sidewalk and learning to victoriously ride a bicycle are all common summer-like things that occur among friends on a routine day.

However, these actions are treated with such care and nuance in “Sunburn” that the acts are magnified to appear larger than life and take over the scene—much to the credit of the director.

It’s a coming-of-age film that sort of tag teams one scene after another with different actors revealing the same secrets and dreams of loftier lives outside of Toronto. Much like dreams of adolescents globally, whose parents may have struggled taking care of them—but the kids are committed to branching out in order to prosper as they grow older.

The film has been acquired by MoreThan Films.

“While firmly rooted in Toronto’s St. James Town community, the film speaks to universal experiences of friendship, identity and belonging, making it a title we believe will resonate strongly with audiences around the world,” said says Lidia Damatto, co-founder MoreThan Films.

Indeed, in the midst of not having much more than dreams, the teens and younger ones frolic along the hot, summer day, as they beat off the sweltering sun and find ways to cool off before returning to their respective homes at the end of the day. They are triumphant that they have survived against the odds.

Look out for “Sunburn” at local film festivals.