You have to take a look at this trailer for “Coming 2 America,” which is due out next spring. It is hilarious. We love Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in this sequel. It’s been 22 years since the first film and well worth the wait.

Studios will exclusively release “Coming 2 America” globally on Prime Video March 5th, 2021.

Based on characters created by Eddie Murphy.

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Announcing royal arrival of COMING 2 AMERICA’s Official Teaser Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sY8gUtyeAKE&feature=youtu.be

Here are a few photos from the film, as well.