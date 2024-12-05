Comedy legends Howie Mandel and Arsenio Hall come to Hard Rock Casino in Gary

Comedy legends Howie Mandel and Arsenio Hall are coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Howie Mandel is a comedian, television personality, actor, producer and host of the podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” which he co-hosts alongside his daughter, Jackelyn Schultz.

Howie has remained a constant force in show business for more than 40 years. He has served as a judge on NBC’s flagship series “America’s Got Talent” for over 15 seasons, is currently a judge on the new AGT spin-off series, “AGT: Fantasy League” on NBC, is the Executive Producer of the new series, “Deal or no Deal Island” on NBC, and is currently shooting the 3rd season of CityTV’s “Canada’s Got Talent”.

Howie can also be seen as host of the hit Netflix series Bullshit the Game Show. Other recent projects include his documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me, currently streaming on Peacock, Deal or No Deal, co-hosting Nat Geo Wild’s Animals Doing Things with his son Alex. In 2019 he released his first solo special in 20 years Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club. He also continues to perform as many as 200 standup comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Arsenio Hall became a household name with the success of his Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show “The Arsenio Hall Show”. The versatile actor, comedian and producer first became involved in the arts at “The Cleveland Playhouse” and continued to hone his craft through his Kent State University years.

In 1979, Hall moved from Ohio to Chicago, Illinois where he tried his hand at stand-up comedy and was discovered by Jazz singer Nancy Wilson. In the following few years Arsenio toured, opening for twenty major headliners including Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Stevie Wonder. Hall attempted to diversify his career by making numerous appearances on television shows such as “Solid Gold” and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and doing his first film cameo in “Amazon Women on the Moon,”. In 1987, Hall was asked to replace Joan Rivers on the Fox Network series “The Late Show.” On the strength of his work as interim host, he was signed to a film and television deal with Paramount Pictures, which subsequently led to the opportunity to co-write and co-star in the hit comedy “Coming to America.”

Tickets for Howie Mandel and Arsenio Hall go on sale on Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets start at $35. This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/howie-mandel-arsenio-hall-gary-indiana-02-02-2025/event/0500617D3D989C66

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383.