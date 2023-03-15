Comedian Deon Cole is coming to Hard Rock Live on July 29

Photo caption: Deon Cole

Comedian Deon Cole, star of ABC’s hit series Blackish, is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue on Saturday, July 29. Doors open at 7 p.m. General on sale tickets began Friday, March 10th.

Deon Cole is a comedian, writer, and actor, who can currently be seen in Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall for Netflix opposite Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. Deon recently wrapped a role in Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill’s You People – released on January 27th – for Netflix, acting opposite Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy. Deon is currently playing ‘Alfonso’ in Amblin/Warner Bros.’ The Color Purple directed by Blitz Bazawule opposite Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Aunjanue Ellis, Halle Bailey, and H.E.R. Next up, Deon will star in BET+’s dark comedy series Average Joe from McG.

Deon can also be seen as Charlie on ABC’s Blackish and Freeform’s Grownish. For his work on Blackish Deon won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times in a row at the 2020,2021 & 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Deon can currently be heard as the voice of Dave, for Dreamworks Animation’s Netflix series, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. Previously, he starred as Detective Daniel “DJ” Tanner on the TBS comedy Angie Tribeca opposite Rashida Jones.

Deon’s previous film credits include the Whitney Cummings directed feature The Female Brain, opposite Sofia Vergara, and was featured in the Ice Cube led Barbershop series. He can also be seen in Friendsgiving, produced by Red Hour Films.

Deon’s latest one-hour stand-up comedy special for Netflix, Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy, was released on November 15th. His previous special Cole Hearted was released after the success of his appearance in The Standups, also for Netflix. His previous one-hour special, Deon Cole’s: Cole Blooded Seminar was shot for Comedy Central. His stand-up documentary, Workin’ It Out, recently debuted exclusively on Netflix, is a Joke’s Youtube channel, and has garnered 6 million views on social media, and 1.6 million views on Youtube alone.

Tickets for Deon Cole went on sale on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $59.50. This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m. Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005E61F5515E24.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana:

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock’s premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the new Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino’s five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest, and Constant Grind Coffee Shop, and also features a retail shop. For more information, contact https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Live:

The new Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. Hard Rock Live can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,700 including standing room only.