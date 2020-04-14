ComEd warns customers about COVID-19-Related Energy Scams

Imposters take advantage of individuals who are self-isolating to steal money and personal information

As the state of Illinois and the world navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, ComEd reminds customers to be on alert for potential scams targeting individuals and small-business owners.

Imposters posing as ComEd employees are taking advantage of the uncertainty brought on by this health crisis to approach individuals and steal their personal information and money.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, ComEd has received reports of scammers, posing as utility representatives, approaching customers who may be self-isolating or having difficulty paying their bills. These imposters threaten to shut service off or offer cash or credit incentives to obtain a customer’s personal or financial information.

In some cases, scammers will “spoof” ComEd’s name and phone number so that a call appears to be from ComEd. They may demand a customer to make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card.

In other instances, scammers ask victims to call them back at a different phone number and provide personal information. They may duplicate the recorded message that customers hear when calling a legitimate company, so when customers call the number provided by the scammer, it sounds like an actual business.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to protect our customers from scammers who use the public’s concerns around health and financial uncertainty for deception and harm,” said Nichole Owens, ComEd vice president of customer channels. “Because these imposters are constantly changing their tactics, we provide our customers with the latest information to help them ward off would-be scammers and help put a stop to their ongoing attempts.”

Tips to help identify scams

ComEd will never come to a customer’s home or business to:

Demand a payment.

Ask for immediate payment with a prepaid cash card.

Ask for your ComEd account number or other personal information, such as a driver’s license number.

ComEd will never call a customer to:

Ask for their account number.

Ask for personal information such as their Social Security number or bank information.

Ask them to make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card.

To identify an actual ComEd employee, remember:

All ComEd field employees wear a uniform with the ComEd logo, including shirt and safety vest.

ComEd employees visibly display a company ID badge with the ComEd logo and employee’s name.

ComEd urges anyone who believes he or she has been a target or victim of an energy-related scam to contact ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661). For more tips on identifying energy-related scams, visit ComEd.com/ScamAlert.