ComEd urges local students to apply for colleges, trades scholarships

STEM students taking notes (Photo courtesy ComEd)

$175,000 in scholarship fundings available to help local students prepare for wide range of clean energy career opportunities

ComEd recently announced it is now accepting applications for $175,000 worth of college and trades scholarships made available through its Future of Energy Scholars program. Now through November 3, 2024, students who are pursuing a future career in energy, either through a trades training program or a STEM-related college major, can apply for scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 each.

“At ComEd, our focus is on creating a cleaner, more resilient future for our communities; that future requires a skilled and diverse talent pipeline to power the future of energy,” said Melissa Washington, Senior Vice President of Customer Operations and Strategic Initiatives at ComEd. “From work on the frontlines to careers in the office, our Future of Energy scholarship recognizes the wide range of careers that are possible in the growing clean energy industry. Through this program, we are preparing the next generation to enter the growing number of opportunities emerging in our industry and across Illinois today.”

The Future of Energy Scholars program offers both college and trade program students a chance to receive financial assistance to cover the cost of tuition and other related expenses. The program awards up to $10,000 for college STEM programs, and up to $2,500 for trades schools, which includes programming with a focus on electrical and line work, HVAC, mechnanic/electric vehicle, plumbing, environmental, drafting and design, construction, and more. In addition to the financial award, selected applicants enrolled in a college program may also be eligible for internship opportunities with ComEd.

“We are proud to partner with ComEd for the Future of Energy Scholarship program to support students who are charting their path through post-secondary education toward a rewarding and impactful career in energy,” said Mary Spruill, Executive Director of The NEED Project. “Whether attending a trade school or a four-year educational institution, ComEd Future of Energy Scholarship recipients are building the skills needed for the energy workforce of the future. Our energy future is in exceptional hands with these dedicated recipients.”

Since 2022, ComEd has awarded nearly $860,000 in scholarships through the program to help remove the financial burden for students pursuing STEM careers across northern Illinois. The program has reached dozens of students to date, reflecting a diverse mix of students from across the area, including HBCU-bound or enrolled students, as well as those enrolled in local trades programming. Additionally, a large number of scholars are female, highlighting how programs like these can close the gap historically seen on women and persons of color being underrepresented in both the STEM and trades career fields across America.

Juan Carlos Diaz, a 2023 ComEd Future of Energy Scholar, shares what it meant to him to receive his award and, as a top applicant, the opportunity to intern at ComEd this summer. “As a parent-student, I am often left pondering what sacrifices will be made to earn my Electrical Engineering degree. With the Future of Energy scholarship, the weight of being a provider, scholar, and father to my three-year-old daughter felt less heavy. The opportunity to learn through hands-on experience during my internship was also invaluable, as it helped me grow and gain confidence in my abilities. To genuinely help others make a change in their life for the better without asking anything in return is a blessing with no bounds.”

Clean energy jobs are on the rise nationally. Last year, this sector was one of the fastest growing, with jobs rising by over 4 percent in 2023, more than double the overall job rate. Here in Illinois, the clean energy transition is expected to bring as many as 150,000 new jobs by 2050, according to a study commissioned by ComEd.

The Future of Energy Scholars program is one of many ways ComEd is helping communities prepare for the array of careers in the clean energy industry. Last year alone, ComEd’s workforce development and STEM education initiatives impacted over 2,000 local residents.

To qualify for scholarships, students must be enrolled in an eligible two or four-year college or trade program, maintain a minimum GPA of 2.8, and submit an application along with two references. For more information or to apply for the ComEd Future of Energy STEM scholarship, visit www.ComEd.com/CollegeStudents.

For more information on ComEd’s STEM and workforce programs, visit www.ComEd.com/CleanEnergyJobs.