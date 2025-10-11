ComEd urges eligible customers to apply for Energy Assistance

ComEd joined community leaders and stakeholders at the Community and Economic Development Association (CEDA) of Cook County, Inc. to call attention to the launch of the new application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The announcement was hosted at the North Lawndale Employment Network (NLEN), a cornerstone of the North Lawndale community, widely recognized for its leadership in workforce development and its role in connecting families to essential programs such as LIHEAP.

LIHEAP is a key resource for customers in need of bill support and builds on ComEd’s comprehensive suite of customer assistance programs which, so far this year, have helped connect 140,000 customers to more than $72 million in financial and other assistance.

Applications are now available for households most in need of assistance including adults aged 60 and older, individuals with disabilities, families with at least one child under age 5, and people who have been disconnected or may face imminent disconnection. Beginning Nov. 1, all income-eligible households can apply. Other eligibility details, including an online Request for Services form, are available at helpillinoisfamilies.com.

“ComEd remains committed to partnering with local organizations like CEDA, local government and community advocates to deliver vital financial support to those who need it most,” said Melissa Washington, ComEd’s Senior Vice President of Government, Regulatory and External Affairs. “The availability of LIHEAP grants, combined with ComEd’s comprehensive suite of customer assistance programs, will help provide meaningful relief to hundreds of thousands of customers each year.”

LIHEAP, administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) accepts applications for one-time payments made directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients. This year’s program expands income eligibility, with households qualifying if they earn at or below 60% of the state’s median income. For a family of four, that is an annual gross income maximum of $76,884, or $6,407 a month.

“As utility costs rise, I encourage eligible families to apply for support through LIHEAP,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This cost-saving program has helped over 340,000 households per year in the past and will continue to provide critical assistance to Illinois families who need it the most.”

To make it easier for customers to access ComEd support options, the company works with community action agencies, like CEDA of Cook County, to help connect customers with bill-assistance options that get them back on track.

“By expanding income guidelines, we are opening the door for thousands more families across Cook County to receive the LIHEAP energy assistance they need,” said Harold Rice, CEDA’s President & CEO, one of the agencies that administers LIHEAP and other utility assistance programs in Cook County. “For many households living paycheck to paycheck, this change means the difference between stability and uncertainty. At CEDA, we are proud to work alongside the State of Illinois and partners like ComEd to ensure that more of our neighbors can keep their lights on, their homes warm, and their families safe this winter.”

ComEd bill-assistance options

The launch of the new LIHEAP funding season adds to the housing, employment and education support offered by CEDA, along with ComEd’s existing slate of programs that can help customers manage their energy costs and the Low-Income Discount (LID) program scheduled to launch in January 2026. ComEd customers who are approved for LIHEAP grants through Dec. 31 are automatically enrolled in next year’s LID, which will provide income-eligible customers with a flat monthly discount on their energy bills, reducing the long-term energy burden for those most in need.

The growing suite of bill assistance options ComEd makes available to customers includes:

• ComEd’s Supplemental Arrearage Reduction (SARP), which is available to ComEd residential customers who qualify to receive energy-assistance benefits from LIHEAP.

• Catch Up and Save: A two-part program that provides monthly credits to an eligible customer’s bill to eliminate past-due balances, as well as a free energy savings kit – while supplies last – to help families save on future energy bills. Each kit includes home products designed to help lower home energy use while improving the efficiency of the home.

• A flexible deferred payment arrangement of up to 12 months for eligible residential customers with past-due balances. Make a down payment on the amount owed and pay the rest through installments in addition to your regular monthly bill.

• Budget billing, which provides a predictable monthly amount due based on your electricity usage for the last 12 months.

Flexible payment options like 21-day extensions on a customer’s due date.

• High-usage alerts, which let customers know when their usage is trending higher than normal to help manage overall energy use, and energy-management tips to save money now and on future energy bills.

• Community solar allows customers to participate in the benefits of clean solar energy without installing panels on their own homes. Participants subscribe to a solar energy project and earn credits on their monthly utility bills for their portion of the energy produced by the solar project.

• Energy-efficiency offerings, including services and incentives designed for income-eligible residential customers which can help reduce energy use now and in the future.

Customers can visit ComEd.com/BillSupport to learn more about and enroll in programs to help them with their current and future energy bills.