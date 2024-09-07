ComEd partners with QUILT to help bridge the digital divide on Chicago’s South and West sides

ComEd recently announced that QUILT, an Illinois nonprofit supporting disadvantaged communities, will license reserve fiber optics on the ComEd system as part of its efforts to provide affordable high-speed broadband service on Chicago’s South and West Sides. Other similar agreements will be enabled by a $14.6 million grant awarded to ComEd last year by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (IIJA) and the U.S. Department of Commerce (NTIA), which supports a build-out of reserve middle-mile fiber that can be licensed by any Internet Service Provider (ISP) to expand access to affordable broadband service in underserved communities. State and local broadband technology leaders participated in today’s announcement at the Woodlawn Resource Center in Chicago’s Woodlawn community.

“We are excited that our work to modernize our grid provides the added benefit of supporting efforts by QUILT and other companies to improve access to high-speed broadband and enable customers in underserved communities to harness the benefits of the digital age,” said Gil Quiniones, President and CEO of ComEd.

“We commend Quilt and ComEd on their plan to use reserve fiber on the ComEd system to increase access to high-speed internet service in Chicago communities where it is urgently needed,” said Kyla Williams Tate, Director, Digital Equity Cook County. “Creative collaborations such as this are essential to bridging the digital divide in Cook County, and we hope this leads to many more.”

ComEd’s investments in advanced telemetry infrastructure, such as fiber optics, play a key role in modernizing the electrical grid to meet emerging challenges and customer needs. This includes expanding grid automation technologies, which automatically route power around problem areas, reducing the frequency and duration of outages. Fiber optics also plays a key role in managing the large-scale integration of renewable energy, including wind, solar and battery energy storage, onto the grid. While supporting current and future grid needs, ComEd’s conservative approach to the installation of fiber also creates this opportunity for third parties to license reserve fiber to expand broadband service.

Dwayne Douglas, CEO of the nonprofit QUILT, and CEO of NODE Networks, an ISP, has a long history of helping communities gain access to emerging technology, education, and critical services on Chicago’s South and West Sides. According to the Data Science Institute at the University of Chicago, most disconnected households in Chicago are on the city’s South and West Sides, with up to 40 percent of households lacking Internet in the least connected communities.

“We are deeply committed to providing equitable access to essential digital services and workforce development opportunities,” said Douglas. “In today’s interconnected world, access to high-speed broadband is a fundamental necessity for economic and social empowerment. By increasing affordability and accessibility to broadband service, we are not only closing the digital divide but also unlocking opportunities for residents and businesses in these communities to thrive in the digital economy. Through workshops, seminars, hands-on training sessions, and job-focused initiatives, we will empower residents to become creators, innovators, and skilled professionals, harnessing the power of emerging technologies to drive positive change in their communities,” said Douglas.

QUILT’s immediate focus is to initiate deployment of high-speed broadband infrastructure in North Lawndale, Woodlawn, and South Shore and it will expand service to additional neighborhoods over the coming months and years. QUILT will work closely with NODE Networks to ensure that comprehensive, affordable high-speed connectivity extends to every corner of the communities served. QUILT’S residential and business customers can expect a range of broadband services tailored to their needs, including internet plans with speeds ranging from 100 megabits to 1 gigabit per second, along with digital literacy training, workforce development, and job placement. QUILT also integrates mental health resources and support services into its broadband initiatives with the goal of fostering holistic well-being throughout communities.