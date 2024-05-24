Come on and take a free ride—relax your mind

Vitamin T Fitness to host Mental Health Spin Bike Ride and Resource Fair May 25th

Vitamin T Fitness is marking Mental Health Awareness Month with a special spin ride and resource fair on Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 6128 Broadway. Gym owner Tiffany Blakemore developed the event to raise awareness of the critical connection between mental and physical wellness.

“We must take care of the mind and the body,” said Blakemore. “We all are either going through or have been through something that may have caused some type of mental distress. This event will offer information and resources on how we address both our mental and physical fitness.”

Part of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.