Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Search

Come on and take a free ride—relax your mind

Vitamin T Fitness to host Mental Health Spin Bike Ride and Resource Fair May 25th

Vitamin T Fitness is marking Mental Health Awareness Month with a special spin ride and resource fair on Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 6128 Broadway. Gym owner Tiffany Blakemore developed the event to raise awareness of the critical connection between mental and physical wellness.

“We must take care of the mind and the body,” said Blakemore. “We all are either going through or have been through something that may have caused some type of mental distress. This event will offer information and resources on how we address both our mental and physical fitness.”

Part of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top